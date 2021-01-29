Taking an Autodesk beta exam puts you first in line to have an opportunity to add our newest certifications to your résumé. Beta exam participants are instrumental in the certification development process and take our newest beta certification exams before the official exam release.

Autodesk Beta exams are $35 USD.

If the beta exam becomes an official Autodesk certification exam, participants who pass the exam will be awarded the certification and a digital badge to add to their résumé.

Autodesk reserves the right to change prices and/or terms at any time.