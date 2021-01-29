How to buy
Taking an Autodesk beta exam puts you first in line to have an opportunity to add our newest certifications to your résumé. Beta exam participants are instrumental in the certification development process and take our newest beta certification exams before the official exam release.
Autodesk Beta exams are $35 USD.
If the beta exam becomes an official Autodesk certification exam, participants who pass the exam will be awarded the certification and a digital badge to add to their résumé.
Autodesk reserves the right to change prices and/or terms at any time.
No beta exams currently available.
Learn more about our certification beta exams. Note that information, requirements, costs and beta exam dates are subject to change.
Autodesk invests in certification exam development to accurately measure skills to industry validated standards. A "beta exam" allows us to test out a broad range of exam questions to determine quality and validity that inform the creation of an official certification exam.
Consult Autodesk policies and visit Pearson VUE to review test center/online exam policies prior to your scheduled appointment.
Each beta exam is open to candidates who meet the requirements specified by Autodesk for the beta exam.
The beta exams are currently available only in English.
Autodesk Beta exams are $35.00 USD plus any applicable tax.
Exam payment is managed through Pearson VUE. For additional details, including accepted forms of payment, consult the Payment FAQ on Pearson VUE’s helpful resources or contact Pearson VUE customer service.
For beta exams that include a screening process, follow these steps:
For beta exams that do not have a screening process, follow these steps:
To prepare for an exam, we recommend candidates study the topics listed in the exam objectives.
Once the beta period is over, we evaluate the results from the beta exams delivered. Post-statistical analysis of the exam is used to evaluate the performance of each question as well as participant comments. If a beta exam does not become an official Autodesk certification exam, candidates will not receive a score report or digital badge. Candidates will instead be rewarded for taking the beta certification exam with an Autodesk certification exam voucher to take a future Autodesk certification exam (Autodesk Certified Associate, Professional, or Expert exams) through the Pearson VUE platform. Candidates will be notified if the beta exam does not become an official Autodesk certification exam.
If a beta certification exam becomes an official Autodesk certification exam (see "Do all beta exams become Autodesk certification exams?" above), beta certification exam results are typically available within 6 months of completion of the beta exam. Candidates will be notified via email if they have passed or failed.
If a candidate passes the beta exam, the candidate will be awarded an Autodesk certification, and a shareable digital badge from Credly
Participants who do not pass the beta exam cannot retest as part of the beta. Once an official exam is released, candidates can purchase and schedule to take it at any time.
You will not have access to the software during the exam, as all questions are in a selected-response format and are designed to be answered without the software user interface.
Below are some of the question formats that may appear on the beta exam.
Multiple choice
Multiple choice questions measure knowledge of a specific content topic. A multiple choice item asks a question and provides multiple possible answers.
Drag-and-drop
Drag-and-drop questions measure object-association and placement skills. Exam takers select and reposition answer options within a list or graphic.
Hot area
Hot area questions measure your ability by asking you to select “hot” areas of an exhibit. Hot area items are essentially multiple choice items with graphical answer choices.
Graphic interpretation
Graphic interpretation questions measure your ability to view a graphic and interpret the information successfully.