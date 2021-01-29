Coming soon to Autodesk Certification

Autodesk certification beta exams

Taking an Autodesk beta exam puts you first in line to have an opportunity to add our newest certifications to your résumé. Beta exam participants are instrumental in the certification development process and take our newest beta certification exams before the official exam release.

 

Autodesk Beta exams are $35 USD.

 

If the beta exam becomes an official Autodesk certification exam, participants who pass the exam will be awarded the certification and a digital badge to add to their résumé.

 

Autodesk reserves the right to change prices and/or terms at any time.

Currently available beta exam(s)

FAQ for beta exams

Learn more about our certification beta exams. Note that information, requirements, costs and beta exam dates are subject to change.

What is a beta exam?

Autodesk invests in certification exam development to accurately measure skills to industry validated standards. A "beta exam" allows us to test out a broad range of exam questions to determine quality and validity that inform the creation of an official certification exam.

What are the beta exam terms and conditions?

  • Beta certification exam results are typically available within 6 months of completion of the beta exam.
  • Beta exam promotions, price, and policies apply to beta exams only and do not apply to live exams.
  • Autodesk reserves the right to change beta exam prices and/or terms at any time.
  • Candidate must meet all eligibility requirements for Autodesk certification exams and agree to the candidate agreement and all other applicable terms and conditions.
  • Autodesk may alter or discontinue any beta exam at any time.
  • Autodesk makes no representations, warranties, or guarantees about any certification beta exam or the beta exam process, or timing or availability of scores or badges.

What are testing center policies and what should I expect on exam day?

Consult Autodesk policies and visit Pearson VUE to review test center/online exam policies prior to your scheduled appointment.

Who should apply to take a beta exam?

Each beta exam is open to candidates who meet the requirements specified by Autodesk for the beta exam.

In what languages are beta exams available?

The beta exams are currently available only in English.

What is the cost of the beta exam?

Autodesk Beta exams are $35.00 USD plus any applicable tax.

I’m having trouble processing payment. Where do I go for support?

Exam payment is managed through Pearson VUE. For additional details, including accepted forms of payment, consult the Payment FAQ on Pearson VUE’s helpful resources or contact Pearson VUE customer service.

What is the process to participate in the beta exam?

For beta exams that include a screening process, follow these steps:

  1. Follow the "Apply here" link above to apply to participate in the beta exam.
  2. If you are selected as a candidate to take the beta exam, you will receive an email notification. Note the beta testing period; candidates can only schedule and take the beta exam within this period.
  3. Sign-in to your Autodesk account if you are not already signed in.
  4. Schedule the beta exam by accessing your Autodesk certification dashboard.
  5. Candidates take the beta exam and share feedback.
  6. If Autodesk determines that a beta exam will be published as an official exam, beta exam candidates will receive exam results. If you receive a passing score, you will earn the Certification. If you don’t meet the passing score, then you will not earn a Certification. (See "Do all beta exams become Autodesk certification exams?" below.)

For beta exams that do not have a screening process, follow these steps:

  1. Follow the "Apply here" link above to apply to participate in the beta exam. You will be prompted to submit an application and schedule your exam.
  2. Once you've scheduled the beta exam, you can refer to the details by accessing your Autodesk certification dashboard.
  3. Candidates take the beta exam and share feedback.
  4. If Autodesk determines that a beta exam will be published as an official exam, beta exam candidates will receive exam results. If you receive a passing score, you will earn the Certification. If you don’t meet the passing score, then you will not earn a Certification. (See "Do all beta exams become Autodesk certification exams?" below.)

How do I prepare for the beta exam?

To prepare for an exam, we recommend candidates study the topics listed in the exam objectives.

Do all beta exams become Autodesk certification exams?

Once the beta period is over, we evaluate the results from the beta exams delivered. Post-statistical analysis of the exam is used to evaluate the performance of each question as well as participant comments. If a beta exam does not become an official Autodesk certification exam, candidates will not receive a score report or digital badge. Candidates will instead be rewarded for taking the beta certification exam with an Autodesk certification exam voucher to take a future Autodesk certification exam (Autodesk Certified Associate, Professional, or Expert exams) through the Pearson VUE platform. Candidates will be notified if the beta exam does not become an official Autodesk certification exam.

How will I know how I performed on the beta exam and when will I receive my score?

If a beta certification exam becomes an official Autodesk certification exam (see "Do all beta exams become Autodesk certification exams?" above), beta certification exam results are typically available within 6 months of completion of the beta exam. Candidates will be notified via email if they have passed or failed.

What happens if I pass?

If a candidate passes the beta exam, the candidate will be awarded an Autodesk certification, and a shareable digital badge from Credly

What happens if I don't pass?

Participants who do not pass the beta exam cannot retest as part of the beta. Once an official exam is released, candidates can purchase and schedule to take it at any time.

Do I need access to the software to take the exam?

You will not have access to the software during the exam, as all questions are in a selected-response format and are designed to be answered without the software user interface.

 

Below are some of the question formats that may appear on the beta exam.

 

Multiple choice

Multiple choice questions measure knowledge of a specific content topic. A multiple choice item asks a question and provides multiple possible answers.

 

Drag-and-drop

Drag-and-drop questions measure object-association and placement skills. Exam takers select and reposition answer options within a list or graphic.

 

Hot area 

Hot area questions measure your ability by asking you to select “hot” areas of an exhibit. Hot area items are essentially multiple choice items with graphical answer choices.

 

Graphic interpretation

Graphic interpretation questions measure your ability to view a graphic and interpret the information successfully.

