XPSWMM to InfoWorks ICM

How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
First released for Windows in 1997, XPSWMM aided stormwater and flood professionals to take on the water challenges of the time. Now, 20 years on, the water industry demands modeling solutions that efficiently handle large data sets, that help them understand complex flow conditions across multiple catchments, and that can manage different climate change scenarios and mitigation options to continue delivering water projects with confidence.
Meet InfoWorks ICM.
Deliver high quality projects faster – work inside a database designed specifically for hydrodynamic modeling in the cloud, launching large scale batched simulations automatically.
InfoWorks ICM shows flooding in streets and river
From simple capacity analysis to large scale floodplain management InfoWorks ICM has all of your storm, sewer and floodwater modeling applications in one tool.
InfoWorks ICM Single Basin Design
Model data is validated on-the-go as you work, notifying you of errors in red and warnings in yellow, with information-only suggestions in blue.
InfoWorks ICM Wastewater Level of Service
Create your own tools to short-cut common workflows in your projects. Automation allows you to deliver more projects in less time.
InfoWorks ICM GPU Simulation
Visualise model results in multiple views including long sections, graphs, tables, 3D and plans all dynamically linked to better understand your network.
InfoWorks ICM Wastewater Cross Section
— Greg Smith, Registered Surveyor, Metrini
InfoWorks ICM is our stormwater and wastewater modeling solution. In fact, many former XPSWMM/XPSTORM users have already migrated to InfoWorks ICM and the feedback has been extremely positive, particularly regarding the enriched user experience, higher productivity and powerful data management with full version control and unlimited UNDO capability not available in XPSWMM/XPSTORM.
All the standard workflows needed to support Storm, Sewer and Flood modeling are available in InfoWorks ICM. In 2018, the SWMM engine was added as a secondary hydraulic engine to support modelers more familiar with that engine.
For any unique workflows specific to your region or project we recommend getting in touch with our product experts to confirm compatibility.
A special migration file can be produced by exporting the model as an XPX file from within the XPSWMM/XPSTORM interface. This can then be imported directly into InfoWorks ICM using the toolbar Network > Import > Model. The effort required to migrate existing models is model-dependent and varies from importing, re-running, and validating results using the latest engines to model rebuilds. You can continue to view your XPSWMM/XPSTORM models and results to enable successful model migration.
XPSWMM/XPSTORM and InfoWorks ICM solve the Saint-Venants equations for unsteady flow in both the 1-dimension and 2-dimension, relying on the same underlying assumptions. Although, these equations are solved differently in both solutions, comparable results are expected when the models have been developed with suitable input parameters providing a good representation of the catchment conditions.