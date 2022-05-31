Hydraulic conductivity is the rate at which water is likely to infiltrate the soil, with impermeable soil types like clay representing a low number and sandier soil representing a higher rate of water conductivity. The Green Ampt parameters corresponded to clay loam for the Reigate catchment, so they initially adopted these parameters across the whole of the catchment. They calculated a low value of hydraulic conductivity of around 2mm per hour.

Verification with historic flood events was very important to them so they could establish their model’s reliability. However, they had limited gauge data for the Reigate catchment, so they weren't able to fully calibrate it based on historic flood events. When comparing the initial model results to general historical data, the expected areas were modelled to flood. However, for a 20% chance of a (1 in 5 annual probability) flood event, the model showed that over 30 properties would flood to over 1 m depth internally. This extensive, regular and severe flooding was deemed unrealistic.

They decided to investigate the different soil types within the catchment in more detail. Local bore holes on the BGS website indicated that the southern part of the catchment had a sandier soil type than the clay loam that formed the basis of the first modeling analysis. This additional information altered the hydraulic conductivity value from as low as ~2mm/hour for clay loam to as high as ~128mm/hour for sandy loam.

The updated model results verified well, and expected areas were modelled to flood. However, applying a 5% (1 in 20 annual probability) rainfall event didn’t activate significant flow routes which had been historically observed in the center of Reigate.