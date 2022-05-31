The US population has doubled in the last 50 years, and the country’s water supply systems have sometimes struggled to keep up with this expansion, which will only continue. While the majority of US states face yearly water shortages, DeKalb County is blessed with 40% more rainfall than others.

While that might be seen as a windfall for drought-stricken areas of the country, it’s a double-edged sword for Dekalb Watershed Management because it means they must focus their efforts heavily on rainfall management.

To get a complete view of rainfall, potential unseen leaks and how it affects their system, they enlisted Jacobs Engineering, who used InfoWorks ICM (Integrated Catchment Modeling) to create a comprehensive Groundwater Infiltration Model (GIM) and calibrate wet weather flows in Dekalb County’s collection system.