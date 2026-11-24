& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
A thirty-inch spool nearly shut down a major construction project. In the model, everything looked correct. On site, the field team was building from superseded drawings, and only a 3D scan revealed the gap between the two. For Andy Kim, that story captures the real cost of poor information management, and the real reason digital transformation matters.
Andy is Director of Virtual Design and Construction at Victaulic, a manufacturer that’s been making mechanical pipe joining solutions since 1919 and whose products appear in virtually every major building on the planet. His path there ran through art history, architectural design, and construction management – a route that taught him ‘digital’ had quietly changed meaning, from photorealistic renderings made to impress clients to a live, operational model of reality that decides whether a project runs on time.
When he arrived at one of the industry’s most digitally mature organisations, Andy expected a question of tools. Instead he found terabytes of unstructured, disconnected data. His starting point was discipline, not software: understand what you have, what’s useful, and how to structure it around real workflows. It’s also why he’s clear-eyed about more advanced tooling – knowing it won’t fix broken processes or broken data. If anything, it will expose them.
Andy Kim is Director of Virtual Design and Construction at Victaulic, a manufacturer of mechanical pipe joining solutions founded in 1919 with a presence in 140 countries. With a background spanning art history, architectural design, and construction management, Andy leads Victaulic’s global VDC team, overseeing 3D coordination, pre-construction planning, and the digital tools that reduce risk for customers across the world’s most complex construction projects.
Episode 42
An F-15 afterburner set Rob Armstrong on a twenty-year path inside one of the world’s leading aerospace and defence groups. The VP of Mechanical Engineering at Leonardo explores the Future Factory Programme, building proprietary AI, and why the smartest investment is always in people.
Episode 41
What if every stakeholder could walk inside a design before it was built? Scott Virtue, Director of Engineering at Foth, unpacks how immersive technology closes the gap between engineers and clients, and why his beste transformation advice is just two words: be bold.
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