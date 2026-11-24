A thirty-inch spool nearly shut down a major construction project. In the model, everything looked correct. On site, the field team was building from superseded drawings, and only a 3D scan revealed the gap between the two. For Andy Kim, that story captures the real cost of poor information management, and the real reason digital transformation matters.

Andy is Director of Virtual Design and Construction at Victaulic, a manufacturer that’s been making mechanical pipe joining solutions since 1919 and whose products appear in virtually every major building on the planet. His path there ran through art history, architectural design, and construction management – a route that taught him ‘digital’ had quietly changed meaning, from photorealistic renderings made to impress clients to a live, operational model of reality that decides whether a project runs on time.