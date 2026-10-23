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Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
The biggest failure in an engineering project is rarely a technical one. More often, Scott Virtue argues, it’s a failure of communication: a client approving a design they don’t fully understand, or a problem surfacing on site that a proper review would have caught. His episode is about closing that gap by letting people step inside a design before anything is built.
Scott is Director of Engineering at Foth, an engineering services firm working across infrastructure, environmental services, and production. A former United States Air Force engineer, he’s spent three decades thinking about how design is visualised, communicated, and delivered.
He found that the best design decisions were made when teams communicated properly, which pushed Foth from a wow-factor curiosity about VR to an embedded design-review practice where distributed teams collaborate inside shared virtual models in real time.
On the tools shaping the industry, Scott’s measured but forward-looking: controlled experimentation inside a safe, well-governed environment, with a vision of more advanced tooling evolving from a capable intern into a seasoned advisor drawing on a decade of project data.
Scott Virtue is Director of Engineering at Foth, a US engineering services firm working across infrastructure, environmental services, and production. A former United States Air Force engineer, Scott has spent three decades in the sector and leads Foth’s approach to design delivery – including the firm’s pioneering use of VR, augmented reality, and digital twin technology as tools for client collaboration and decision-making.
Episode 40
Starline Windows builds over 10,000 completely custom windows every month, no two alike. Chief Operating Officer Lesley Noland shares how to turn that complexity into a competitive edge, all the while building a culture that backs bold ideas, learns from failure, and never stops looking for the next advantage.
Episode 39
Digital transformation has no finish line, and pretending otherwise is how it fails. Tom Loader, Group Director of Digital Transformation at Multiplex, explains what it really takes to move a global construction business from reactive to insight-led, and why the work is never really finished.
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