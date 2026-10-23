The biggest failure in an engineering project is rarely a technical one. More often, Scott Virtue argues, it’s a failure of communication: a client approving a design they don’t fully understand, or a problem surfacing on site that a proper review would have caught. His episode is about closing that gap by letting people step inside a design before anything is built.



Scott is Director of Engineering at Foth, an engineering services firm working across infrastructure, environmental services, and production. A former United States Air Force engineer, he’s spent three decades thinking about how design is visualised, communicated, and delivered.