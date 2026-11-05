It started with an airshow and the afterburner of an F-15. That was 2005, the moment that drew Rob Armstrong to Leonardo as an operations graduate. Two decades later, he’s Vice President of Mechanical Engineering and one of the architects of the aerospace and defence group’s digital transformation in the UK.

Rob’s episode traces an arc that began modestly – getting production data onto screens back in 2006 – and grew into something far more coherent: the Future Factory Programme, a data-driven decision-making culture that now runs from the shop floor to the managing director’s leadership meetings, and proprietary tools built on the company’s own secure large language model. What changed over the years wasn’t the appetite for improvement but the discipline of anchoring every investment to a single strategic thread.