Every month, Starline Windows builds more than 10,000 windows, and no two are the same. Each is measured, engineered, and manufactured to a unique specification – a level of complexity that would break most production lines, and one Lesley Noland has spent more than two decades turning into a competitive edge.

As Chief Operating Officer of the family-owned Canadian manufacturer, Lesley has built a track record of being first: thermal break technology ahead of the North American market, powder coat finishing before 90% of the industry, automated guided vehicles on the factory floor, and now a full transition to Autodesk Revit and Inventor with AI-driven shop drawings on the horizon.