THE ART OF THE IMPOSSIBLE PODCAST – EPISODE 40

Start crazy, land simple

Start crazy, land simple

Start your transformation journey

Every month, Starline Windows builds more than 10,000 windows, and no two are the same. Each is measured, engineered, and manufactured to a unique specification – a level of complexity that would break most production lines, and one Lesley Noland has spent more than two decades turning into a competitive edge.

 

As Chief Operating Officer of the family-owned Canadian manufacturer, Lesley has built a track record of being first: thermal break technology ahead of the North American market, powder coat finishing before 90% of the industry, automated guided vehicles on the factory floor, and now a full transition to Autodesk Revit and Inventor with AI-driven shop drawings on the horizon.

 

For a business making thousands of bespoke products a month, she explains, parametric modelling and automation aren’t aspirations – they’re operational necessities.

 

The deeper story, though, is cultural. Lesley describes an organisation where no idea is too wild to be voiced, where failure is rewarded, and where tribal knowledge is captured into digital systems before it’s too late. The line that captures the approach – start crazy and land simple – isn’t a slogan. It’s the mechanism by which Starline keeps finding a new edge.

About the guest

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Lesley Noland, Chief Operating Officer, Starline Windows

Lesley Noland is Chief Operating Officer at Starline Windows, a family-owned Canadian manufacturer with over 50 years of history producing entirely custom window and facade solutions. With more than two decades at Starline, Lesley has led the company’s operational and digital transformation across purchasing, production, safety, and continuous improvement – earning a reputation for bold first-mover decisions and a culture that embraces change.

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