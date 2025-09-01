Automate tedious tasks and take control of your character animation workflow with Maya's MotionMaker and Machine Learning (ML) Deformer, powered by Autodesk AI.

MotionMaker blends keyframing, motion capture, and machine learning into one powerful workflow. It generates motion in seconds and gives you a strong starting point, whether it’s for background characters or a hero shot.

ML Deformer approximates complex character deformation, including skin, bodies, and fabric, in a way that is fast and interactive.

Animation is deeply personal, and there’s real satisfaction in crafting your character's every movement. But animating every element of a scene from scratch adds time and cost. AI helps you skip the tedious parts when you choose to, so you can focus your craft on what excites you.