MAKE ANYTHING WITH AUTODESK

Project Phoenix is fixing the future by using AI and modular construction to build large multi-family housing in half the cost, time, and carbon footprint.
Limbitless Solutions is fixing the future by designing and making bionic prosthetics with Fusion for children who need them.
Autodesk is fixing the future of design and make education and bridging the talent gap by offering students free access to our software.
Coral Maker is fixing the future of ocean habitats by using AI, robotics, and manufacturing technology to rapidly scale restoration of coral reefs.
The Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation is fixing the future by using Autodesk's Design and Make software to rebuild highway bridges to withstand 500-year storm events.
Autodesk is proud to be the Official Design & Make Platform of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Official Supporter of Team USA.
Together, Autodesk and Star Wars Original series, The Acolyte, empower innovators who design and make limitless galaxies–here and far, far away.
Image courtesy of Disney
Autodesk and Marvel Studios’ The Marvels join together to push creative boundaries using Autodesk's Design and Make software.
Discover the partnership between Autodesk and The Public Institution Rebâtir Notre-Dame de Paris, committing to a journey of resilience and rebirth and dedicated to the restoration of Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral.
Image courtesy of The Public Establishment dedicated to the conservation and restoration of Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral and Art Graphique & Patrimoine