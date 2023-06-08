Motivated by a catastrophic coral bleaching event in her home country of Australia, Dr. Taryn Foster founded nature tech company, Coral Maker, to change the scale of coral restoration. After joining the Autodesk residency program in 2019, the Autodesk Technology Centers in Birmingham, UK and San Francisco, USA began supporting Coral Maker pro bono.

Using Autodesk’s Design and Make Platform, Coral Maker is innovating new technologies capable of scaling coral reef restoration, replacing what’s been lost and rehabilitating the world’s most biodiverse ecosystem.