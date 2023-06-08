Saving the world's coral reefs

Coral Maker is partnering with Autodesk to scale coral reef restoration, giving marine life a new place to call home for generations to come.

Coral reefs are essential and vulnerable

1 Billion

people rely on coral reefs for food security

25%

of all marine species live on coral reefs

70-90%

of the world's coral reefs could be lost by 2050

Hide data source

Sources:

 

 

Design and Make Platform technology is changing the game

Motivated by a catastrophic coral bleaching event in her home country of Australia, Dr. Taryn Foster founded nature tech company, Coral Maker, to change the scale of coral restoration. After joining the Autodesk residency program in 2019, the Autodesk Technology Centers in Birmingham, UK and San Francisco, USA began supporting Coral Maker pro bono.

Using Autodesk’s Design and Make Platform, Coral Maker is innovating new technologies capable of scaling coral reef restoration, replacing what’s been lost and rehabilitating the world’s most biodiverse ecosystem.

"The partnership with Autodesk has empowered us to develop new technologies to restore reefs at a rate that was unimaginable a few years ago."

— Dr. Taryn Foster, Founder, Coral Maker

A man sitting at desk looking at computer screens trying to design coral skeleton mold using Autodesk Fusion 360.

Prototyping new coral skeletons

The Autodesk Technology Center in Birmingham, UK supports Coral Maker with design and engineering expertise, while manufacturing the coral skeleton mold castings on its CNC machines. Using Fusion 360, design data is centralized and updated in real-time to enable smooth collaboration across three time zones.

A man using AI-powered robotics at Autodesk Technology Center in San Francisco to create coral skeleton mold.

Robots enter the race to save dying coral reefs

The Autodesk Technology Center in San Francisco is testing AI-powered robotics to automate the often tedious and manual seeding and propagation of corals, speeding up and reducing the cost of the process, leading to robots working collaboratively with people during large-scale restoration efforts.

A woman on the back of dive boat preparing for coral reef restoration efforts.

Coral's New Future: Harnessing the Power of AI, Robotics, and Restoration

Rewatch the live panel discussion with Coral Maker founder, Dr. Taryn Foster, and the Autodesk robotics team as they shared about their visionary work with robots and the future of coral reef restoration.  

