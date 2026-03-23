A BETTER WAY TO DESIGN AND MANUFACTURE, TOGETHER

Fusion: More innovation, less overhead.

Go from concept to creation faster to scale your business with integrated design, manufacturing, electronics, and data management in a single solution.

All-in-one CAD, CAM, CAE, PCB and PLM made for teams of all sizes

Design and engineer products your way—ensuring aesthetics, form, fit, and function—with integrated CAD, CAM, and more. Save time and money while delivering high-quality parts to market faster.

Connect your data, people, and processes with Fusion

Collaborate from anywhere, with one source of truth

Unblock your team with a centralized workspace that eliminates version conflicts and manual handoffs. Slash onboarding time and stop managing software—so you can get back to building great products.

 

Lower overhead with a secure, managed cloud platform

Eliminate the burden of server maintenance and complex IT to reclaim your time and budget for growth. Stay secure and scale on demand with a cloud platform that keeps your workflow ahead of the curve.

 

Scale and improve as you grow with automated insights

Add users, expand workflows, and adopt new capabilities without disruption. Connected data, automation, and real-time insights help streamline work and accelerate productivity.

 

Design to manufacture in one-integrated solution

Fusion design

Design

Create robust 3D models using parametric, direct, freeform, and surface tools.

 

Fusion manufacturing

Manufacturing

Generate CNC toolpaths for milling, turning, cutting, and additive manufacturing.

Fusion electronics

Electronics

Design schematics, PCB layouts, and electronics assemblies in a fully integrated workflow.

Fusion simulation

Simulation

Run structural, thermal, modal, and event simulations to understand real-world performance early.

 

Fusion drawings

Drawings

Create associative 2D drawings directly from your designs.

 

Fusion renderings

Renderings

Produce photorealistic renderings using materials, environments, and lighting presets.

Autodesk Fusion plans and pricing

Whether you’re a lean R&D group, or a multi-site manufacturing business with hundreds of engineers and operators — Fusion scales with you.

THE FOUNDATION FOR MODERN PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

Autodesk Fusion

Try Fusion free for 30-days

 

Integrated CAD, CAM, CAE, PCB, and PDM essentials for design and collaboration in a single, unified workspace.

 

Includes:

  • Fully integrated CAD/CAM
  • Real-time team collaboration
  • PCB design + electromechanical integration
  • Drawing automation & design configuration

Best for: Early-stage teams and makers

 

  ($57/month, billed annually)

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Autodesk Fusion for Manufacturing

THE INTEGRATED MFG. SOLUTION FOR PROFESSIONAL SHOPS & PRODUCTION TEAMS

Autodesk Fusion for Manufacturing

Best for teams moving beyond standalone CAM tools — unify advanced CAM automation, high-precision machining, and robust CAD tools in one environment.

 

Why teams switch from legacy CAD/CAM stacks:

  • No lost features, broken models, or rework during CAD → CAM handoff
  • Stop paying for multiple expensive licenses to achieve one workflow
  • Cloud collaboration means your entire shop operates from one source of truth

 

Includes all Fusion features, plus advanced manufacturing capabilities:

  • 2D to full 5-axis machining for production-grade accuracy
  • Intelligent toolpathing for milling, turning, and turn-mill
  • Automated CAM programming to reduce setup and cycle times
  • In-process part inspection + probing
  • Free and fully editable post-processors
  • Integrated CAD + CAM to eliminate rework and data translation
  • Scalable workflows for prototyping through production

 

 

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Autodesk Fusion for Design

THE COMPLETE DESIGN + DATA PLATFORM FOR ENGINEERING TEAMS READY TO MODERNIZE

Autodesk Fusion for Design

Best for teams who need enterprise-grade accuracy, data rigor, and design-to-manufacture continuity — without the complexity of legacy systems.

 

Why teams switch from legacy tools and add-ons:

  • Faster decision-making with real-time collaboration and cloud data
  • No version conflicts, broken references, or file-sync issues
  • Lower total cost to design, manage data, and manufacture all in one platform

 

Includes all Fusion features, plus advanced design capabilities:

  • 11 advanced simulation studies to validate early and often
  • Generative design for lightweight, high-performance innovation
  • Advanced surfacing and mesh tools for complex geometry
  • Plastic, sheet metal, and DFM tools to design for manufacturability
  • Integrated data management and PLM to support enterprise rigor and supply chain

 

 

 

 

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It's time to level up your projects

See the difference a professional all-in-one design and manufacturing solution can make

Talk to our sales team. Financing options available. 1-855-664-8618
Up to 30-day money back guarantee
Lock in your price for 3 years
Buy with flexibility and security
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Autodesk Fusion frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Autodesk Fusion?

Autodesk Fusion is an all-in-one, cloud-based product development platform that brings together CAD, CAM, CAE, electronics, and data management in a single solution. It’s designed to help small to medium sized teams design, make, and iterate faster – without the cost or complexity of managing multiple tools.

Who is Autodesk Fusion best suited for?

Autodesk Fusion is ideal for small to medium sized businesses with lean product development teams – especially for companies that want professional-grade tools that can grow with them, without committing to costly, enterprise level systems upfront.

What problems does Autodesk Fusion solve for small and medium sized businesses?

Fusion helps teams:

  • Design and engineer products in one connected platform
  • Reduce errors caused by file versioning and manual handoffs
  • Collaborate easily across design, engineering, and manufacturing
  • Move from concept to production faster, with fewer tools to manage
  • Scale workflows over time without switching software

Try free for 30-days today.

How is Autodesk Fusion different from using separate CAD, CAM, and PLM tools?

With Autodesk Fusion, core workflows like design, manufacturing, simulation, and data management live in one platform – reducing the need for disconnected tools, file transfers, and rework. Autodesk Fusion enables teams to stay focused, reduce overhead, and avoid costly tool sprawl.

Is Autodesk Fusion affordable for small and medium sized businesses?

Yes. Autodesk Fusion offers flexible subscription options, including monthly and annual plans, so you can choose what fits your budget and timeline. This flexibility makes it easier to get started without a large upfront investment. See Autodesk Fusion plans and pricing here.

Can I start small and add more capabilities in Autodesk Fusion later?

Absolutely. Autodesk Fusion is designed to scale with your business. A subscription to Autodesk Fusion includes core design, manufacturing, and data management workflows. As your business expands over time, you can add advanced capabilities via Autodesk Fusion extensions.

Is Autodesk Fusion easy to learn and use?

Yes. Autodesk Fusion is known for it’s easy to use, modern interface and is built to be approachable for all teams, regardless of size or level of expertise. Its integrated workflows, and extensive learning resources help teams get productive quickly, without long setup times or dedicated IT support.

Does Autodesk Fusion work on both Mac and Windows?

Yes. Autodesk Fusion runs on both macOS and Windows and also supports browser-based access. This makes it easy for mixeddevice teams or remote collaborators to work together.

Can Autodesk Fusion be used on tablets or mobile devices?

Yes, Autodesk Fusion offers mobile access for viewing, commenting, and collaborating on designs. While full modeling is done on desktop or browser, mobile access makes it easy to stay connected and review work on the go.

How does Autodesk Fusion support collaboration for small to medium-sized teams?

Autodesk Fusion is cloud based, so teams can:

  • Share designs without emailing files
  • Track changes and revisions in one place
  • Collaborate in real time across locations
  • Control access and permissions as the team grows

This is especially valuable for teams that need to move fast and work closely together.

Does Autodesk Fusion include data management and revision control?

Yes. Autodesk Fusion includes built‑in data management to help track versions, manage changes, and keep everyone working from the latest design. For teams that need more advanced process control, additional data management capabilities can be added.

Can Autodesk Fusion support manufacturing workflows?

Yes, Autodesk Fusion supports a wide range of manufacturing needs, including CAM, toolpaths, and production‑ready outputs. Autodesk Fusion is the go-to solution for manufacturers and product companies that want to go from design to production in one system.

Does Autodesk Fusion offer technical support?

Yes, Autodesk Fusion customers have access to Autodesk support, learning resources, and community forums.

Can I try Autodesk Fusion before committing?

Yes. Autodesk Fusion offers a free 30-day trial, so you can explore the platform, test workflows, and see if it’s the right fit for your business before purchasing.

What are the benefits of using a cloud-based product development solution?

A cloud‑based product development solution like Autodesk Fusion helps growing businesses work faster, collaborate more easily, and reduce overhead without the complexity of traditional on‑premise software. Key benefits include:

  • Work from anywhere: Teams can access designs, data, and projects from any location, making it easier to support remote work, contractors, and distributed teams.
  • Simpler collaboration: Everyone works from a single source of truth, reducing file duplication, version conflicts, and manual handoffs. Changes are automatically saved and shared.
  • Lower IT and infrastructure costs: There’s no need to manage servers, install updates manually, or maintain complex systems, freeing up time and budget for growing the business.
  • Automatic updates and improvements: New features, performance enhancements, and security updates are delivered automatically, so teams always have access to the latest capabilities.
  • Easier scaling as your business grows: Cloud‑based solutions make it easy to add users, expand workflows, or adopt new capabilities without re‑platforming or major disruptions.
  • Faster time to value: With minimal setup and faster onboarding, small teams can get productive quickly and focus on building products instead of managing software.

Is Autodesk Fusion only for large manufacturing teams?

No. Autodesk Fusion scales from individual designers and small studios to larger furniture manufacturers, making it accessible for both bespoke and production‑oriented workflows.

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