& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Identify the hidden bottlenecks costing your shop time and margin. This quick guide explores eight stages of the manufacturing process, from receiving customer CAD files through production and repeat business, and shows how connected manufacturing can reduce delays, improve visibility, and help you deliver higher-quality parts more efficiently.
Improving one step can help. Connecting the process can have a much greater impact. Bringing design, engineering, CAM, production data, and collaboration closer together can give teams better visibility and reduce the friction between jobs, people, and systems.