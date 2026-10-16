EXCLUSIVE RESOURCE FOR MACHINE SHOPS

Find the hidden bottlenecks costing your shop time and margin

See where those bottlenecks appear across the manufacturing process and how a more connected approach can help keep work moving.

Circular diagram of eight manufacturing stages, from receiving customer RFQ and CAD files to repeat business. The center reads “Disconnected workflows create hidden costs.”
Every bottleneck is also an opportunity to improve the way work moves through your shop.

Where is time getting lost in your shop?

Identify the hidden bottlenecks costing your shop time and margin. This quick guide explores eight stages of the manufacturing process, from receiving customer CAD files through production and repeat business, and shows how connected manufacturing can reduce delays, improve visibility, and help you deliver higher-quality parts more efficiently.

Autodesk Fusion for Manufacturing

The opportunity is bigger than any one bottleneck

Improving one step can help. Connecting the process can have a much greater impact. Bringing design, engineering, CAM, production data, and collaboration closer together can give teams better visibility and reduce the friction between jobs, people, and systems.

Get Fusion for Manufacturing now

Access advanced CAD + CAM tools for manufacturers, machinists, engineers, and teams needing precise high-performance CAM solutions.

 

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