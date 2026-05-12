& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Most teams are split between design and the shop floor – Autodesk Fusion closes that gap. By uniting design, engineering, and machining in one environment, Fusion removes the friction of handoffs and keeps your entire product lifecycle in sync.
Connect with an expert to see how your team can start accelerating innovation with Fusion.
Whether you’re a lean R&D group, or a multi-site manufacturing business with hundreds of engineers and operators — Fusion scales with you.
THE INTEGRATED MFG. SOLUTION FOR PROFESSIONAL SHOPS & PRODUCTION TEAMS
Best for teams moving beyond standalone CAM tools — unify advanced CAM automation, high-precision machining, and robust CAD tools in one environment.
Why teams switch from legacy CAD/CAM stacks:
Includes all Fusion features, plus advanced manufacturing capabilities:
THE COMPLETE DESIGN + DATA PLATFORM FOR ENGINEERING TEAMS READY TO MODERNIZE
Best for teams who need enterprise-grade accuracy, data rigor, and design-to-manufacture continuity — without the complexity of legacy systems.
Why teams switch from legacy tools and add-ons:
Includes all Fusion features, plus advanced design capabilities:
Connect with an expert to discuss how Fusion can help you:
Tell us about your team and workflows. We’ll connect you with a Fusion specialist to walk through your options based on your needs.