Find the right Autodesk Fusion solution for your team

Whether you're designing, engineering, or manufacturing, Fusion connects your workflows - so your teams can move from concept to production with greater efficiency.

Autodesk Fusion unified ecosystem

Not every team works the same way

Most teams are split between design and the shop floor – Autodesk Fusion closes that gap. By uniting design, engineering, and machining in one environment, Fusion removes the friction of handoffs and keeps your entire product lifecycle in sync.

Connect with an expert to see how your team can start accelerating innovation with Fusion.

Autodesk Fusion Plans & Pricing

Whether you’re a lean R&D group, or a multi-site manufacturing business with hundreds of engineers and operators — Fusion scales with you.

THE INTEGRATED MFG. SOLUTION FOR PROFESSIONAL SHOPS & PRODUCTION TEAMS

Autodesk Fusion for Manufacturing

Best for teams moving beyond standalone CAM tools — unify advanced CAM automation, high-precision machining, and robust CAD tools in one environment.

 

Why teams switch from legacy CAD/CAM stacks:

  • No lost features, broken models, or rework during CAD → CAM handoff
  • Stop paying for multiple expensive licenses to achieve one workflow
  • Cloud collaboration means your entire shop operates from one source of truth

 

Includes all Fusion features, plus advanced manufacturing capabilities:

  • 2D to full 5-axis machining for production-grade accuracy
  • Intelligent toolpathing for milling, turning, and turn-mill
  • Automated CAM programming to reduce setup and cycle times
  • In-process part inspection + probing
  • Free and fully editable post-processors
  • Integrated CAD + CAM to eliminate rework and data translation
  • Scalable workflows for prototyping through production

 

 

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THE COMPLETE DESIGN + DATA PLATFORM FOR ENGINEERING TEAMS READY TO MODERNIZE

Autodesk Fusion for Design

Best for teams who need enterprise-grade accuracy, data rigor, and design-to-manufacture continuity — without the complexity of legacy systems.

 

Why teams switch from legacy tools and add-ons:

  • Faster decision-making with real-time collaboration and cloud data
  • No version conflicts, broken references, or file-sync issues
  • Lower total cost to design, manage data, and manufacture all in one platform

 

Includes all Fusion features, plus advanced design capabilities:

  • 11 advanced simulation studies to validate early and often
  • Generative design for lightweight, high-performance innovation
  • Advanced surfacing and mesh tools for complex geometry
  • Plastic, sheet metal, and DFM tools to design for manufacturability
  • Integrated data management and PLM to support enterprise rigor and supply chain

 

 

 

 

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Used by teams behind some of the world’s most innovative brands

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Autodesk Fusion integrated CAD CAM

Ready to modernize your product development?

Connect with an expert to discuss how Fusion can help you:

  • Sync your shop floor with your design team
  • Scale operations without adding technical overhead
  • Upgrade from outdated tools to a modern, integrated environment
  • Eliminate silos by standardizing your entire team on one platform

Speak with a Fusion specialist

Tell us about your team and workflows. We’ll connect you with a Fusion specialist to walk through your options based on your needs.