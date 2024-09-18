Summary

Autodesk is aware of the ongoing Mini Shai-Hulud supply-chain campaign and the recent compromise of multiple npm packages associated with it. After investigation, Autodesk has not identified any direct impact to our products or services.

Description

On May 11, 2026, security researchers identified a new wave of the ongoing Mini Shai-Hulud supply-chain campaign affecting multiple npm packages. The malware targeted cloud provider credentials, source control tokens, and developer secrets. Due to its self-propagation capabilities, the compromise spread beyond the packages initially reported. The number of identified compromised npm packages may increase as research continues.

Autodesk conducted an investigation and did not identified a direct impact to Autodesk products or services from this compromise.

Autodesk continuously monitors its software supply chain and applies rigorous security controls to mitigate risks associated with third-party dependencies.