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Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
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Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Product, Service, Component: Salesloft Drift-Salesforce integrations
Impact: Under investigation
Original Publish: 09/09/2025
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Autodesk has not found any evidence that our data or systems have been compromised.
Autodesk continues to monitor and investigate our data and systems in relation to the Salesloft Drift compromise. We remain fully committed to transparency and will publish further information if our investigation yields any findings. If no evidence of compromise is identified, no further updates will be provided.
Autodesk has not found any evidence that our data or systems have been compromised. Autodesk is continuing to investigate. We will provide updates to this bulletin as we learn more.
We have disconnected all Salesloft Drift integrations from Autodesk systems as a precautionary measure.
As of this update Autodesk has not received any notifications from our suppliers that Autodesk data was part of any breach related to the Salesloft Drift compromise.
Autodesk is aware of the recent Salesloft Drift compromise and is currently investigating any potential exposure. We will provide updates to this bulletin as we learn more.
In August 2025, Salesloft confirmed that a threat actor gained unauthorized access to OAuth tokens via Drift’s chatbot, originally gaining access to Salesloft through its Github account. These tokens allowed attackers to connect to customer Salesforce instances on the customer’s behalf without exploiting any network or application vulnerability.
Many high-profile and cybersecurity companies have publicly confirmed they were impacted by this supply chain attack. Autodesk is investigating any potential exposure, including via impacted vendors.
For more information, please refer to updates on Salesloft Drift’s Trust Portal.
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