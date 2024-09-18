Summary

Autodesk® InfoWorks® WS Pro and InfoWorks® ICM have been affected by multiple vulnerabilities detailed below.Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to remote code execution and/or denial-of-service to the software and user devices. Patch releases are available in Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal or the Innovyze Web Portal to help resolve these vulnerabilities. The patch versions are listed below.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

Library: SQLite

CVEs:

Library: Protobuf

CVEs:

Library: GDAL

CVEs:

Library: Sentinel Protection Installer

CVEs:

Library: Zlib

CVEs:

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk® InfoWorks® WS Pro

Impacted Versions: 2021, 2023

Mitigated Versions: 2021.11.5 2023.2.2

Update Source:

Item: Autodesk® InfoWorks® ICM

Impacted Versions: 2021, 2023

Mitigated Versions: 2021.9.3 2023.2.2

Update Source:

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that customers of the affected products obtain and apply the latest Hotfixes via the Innovyze Web Portal (for customers using legacy versions),Autodesk Enterprise Portal, or Autodesk Desktop Account(for customers using non-legacy Autodesk versions). Customers who are using impacted product versions should then reinstall the software to apply the latest Hotfixes.

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.

Related Information

More information on related security advisories can be found on the Autodesk Trust Center.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 3/3/2023

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory