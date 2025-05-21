Become a trusted source

Autodesk Certified Instructors

Develop your instructional skills and gain a competitive edge

Earn your customer’s trust when you present a global credential validating your knowledge

Autodesk Certified Instructors (ACI) are trusted, credentialed professionals who are recognized for their Autodesk solutions and product mastery, professional training delivery, and advanced instructional skills. ACIs are vetted by Autodesk and affiliated with Autodesk Learning Partners. Their mission is to empower learners, enabling them to adapt in an ever-changing world.

ACI Program Tiers

To earn an Autodesk Certified Instructor certification, an instructor must be an Affiliated Instructor with a qualified Learning Partner. Instructors are required to meet minimum program requirements to earn an ACI certification.

Standard ACI

To be earned after becoming an Autodesk Approved Instructor.

 

Silver ACI

ACI Certification is maintained annually for three years.

 

Gold ACI

ACI Certification is maintained annually for six years.

 

Platinum ACI

ACI Certification is maintained annually for nine years.

 

Stand out from the competition, with expertise and credibility

With our visionary Learning Partners, we want to help make a better world for everyone. Autodesk’s Certified Instructor authorization is an attainable challenge with realistic instructor requirements. Becoming an ACI offers a tangible, immediate return in advancing your expertise, securing future revenue streams, and attracting sustainable new customers and long-term business.

For additional information, please contact the partner where you serve as an instructor. ALPs may also contact their regional Learning Partner Distributor for more information.

Requirements to earn an Autodesk Certified Standard Certification

Our Learning Partner Distributor will explain more about the ACI Program requirements, benefits, and how you can begin to earn your ACI credential.

  • Must be an Affiliated Instructor with an active Autodesk Learning Partner
  • Obtain an Autodesk Instructor ID from affiliated Learning Partner
  • Review ACI Program Guide and Autodesk Learning Central Log-in Instructions

 

  • Create your Autodesk Learning Central Profile; review site’s navigation
  • Complete ALC Course ID: CRS-16-11138 instructional methodologies course
  • Maintain active, continued use of Autodesk Training Evaluation System

 

Don’t wait for progress. Make it.

Start your journey to becoming an Autodesk Certified Instructor by contacting the Site Manager at your Autodesk Authorized Training Center, Autodesk Authorized Academic Partner, or Membership Training Provider.

For more information, visit our our Autodesk Certified Instructor Program AgreementGlobal Program Guide & Explanation of Benefits.