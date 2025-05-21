& Construction
Autodesk Certified Instructors (ACI) are trusted, credentialed professionals who are recognized for their Autodesk solutions and product mastery, professional training delivery, and advanced instructional skills. ACIs are vetted by Autodesk and affiliated with Autodesk Learning Partners. Their mission is to empower learners, enabling them to adapt in an ever-changing world.
To earn an Autodesk Certified Instructor certification, an instructor must be an Affiliated Instructor with a qualified Learning Partner. Instructors are required to meet minimum program requirements to earn an ACI certification.
To be earned after becoming an Autodesk Approved Instructor.
ACI Certification is maintained annually for three years.
ACI Certification is maintained annually for six years.
ACI Certification is maintained annually for nine years.
With our visionary Learning Partners, we want to help make a better world for everyone. Autodesk’s Certified Instructor authorization is an attainable challenge with realistic instructor requirements. Becoming an ACI offers a tangible, immediate return in advancing your expertise, securing future revenue streams, and attracting sustainable new customers and long-term business.
For additional information, please contact the partner where you serve as an instructor. ALPs may also contact their regional Learning Partner Distributor for more information.
Our Learning Partner Distributor will explain more about the ACI Program requirements, benefits, and how you can begin to earn your ACI credential.
Start your journey to becoming an Autodesk Certified Instructor by contacting the Site Manager at your Autodesk Authorized Training Center, Autodesk Authorized Academic Partner, or Membership Training Provider.
For more information, visit our our Autodesk Certified Instructor Program Agreement, Global Program Guide & Explanation of Benefits.