Autodesk Certified Instructors (ACIs) are credentialed professionals, affiliated with Autodesk Learning Partners, and recognized for their product mastery, delivery, and instructional skills. Autodesk Authorized Training Centers, Autodesk Authorized Academic Partners, and Autodesk Membership Training Providers have the product knowledge needed to meet industry standards and lead courses in instructional settings. ACI badges are issued and validated by reputable organizations. Earn your customer’s trust when you present a certified badge validating your credentials.

To earn an Autodesk Certified Instructor certification, an instructor must be an Affiliated Instructor with a qualified Learning Partner.

ACI Program Tiers

Instructors are required to meet minimum program requirements to earn an ACI certification. View requirements to understand each level.

Autodesk Certified Instructor logo

Standard ACI

Must earn credential within three months of becoming an Autodesk Approved Instructor.

Silver Autodesk Certified Instructor logo

Silver ACI

ACI Certification is maintained annually for three years.

Gold Autodesk Certified Instructor logo

Gold ACI

ACI Certification is maintained annually for six years.

Platinum Autodesk Certified Instructor logo

Platinum ACI

ACI Certification is maintained annually for nine years.

Program guide, benefits, and agreement

There are requirements to earn and annual requirements to maintain ACI Certifications for Standard, Silver, Gold, and Platinum tiers. Learning Partner Distributors can provide minimum annual requirement details to ACI candidates or current ACI. ACIs are required to meet minimum annual requirements to maintain ACI certification at all tier levels.

Participation in the ACI Program, use of the ACI Badge, and any right to identify yourself as an ACI is subject to the terms of the Autodesk Certified Instructor Program Agreement and any guidelines made available in the Program Guide or Badging Platform for use of the ACI Badge, which may change from time to time at Autodesk’s sole discretion.

Autodesk may change the Program terms or terminate the Program at any time, in its sole discretion.

Contact us

For additional information, please contact the Autodesk Learning Partner where you serve as an instructor.

Learning Partner Distributor

For more information, or to find a partner, contact the Learning Partner Distributor for your region.