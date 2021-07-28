Autodesk Certified Instructors (ACIs) are credentialed professionals, affiliated with Autodesk Learning Partners, and recognized for their product mastery, delivery, and instructional skills. Autodesk Authorized Training Centers, Autodesk Authorized Academic Partners, and Autodesk Membership Training Providers have the product knowledge needed to meet industry standards and lead courses in instructional settings. ACI badges are issued and validated by reputable organizations. Earn your customer’s trust when you present a certified badge validating your credentials.
To earn an Autodesk Certified Instructor certification, an instructor must be an Affiliated Instructor with a qualified Learning Partner.