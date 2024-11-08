Autodesk at COP29

How to buy
"Autodesk’s mission—to help everyone, everywhere, design and make anything—drives us to develop powerful solutions that help our customers tackle the world’s biggest challenges. "
— Andrew Anagnost, President and CEO, Autodesk
November 18th at 11:30-13:00 AZT, join a progress report on the Market Transformation Action Agenda in the Buildings Pavilion
November 20th at 13:00-14:00 AZT, learn how "Data Shapes Energy Efficiency in the Built Environment" in a series of presentations by Autodesk and others
November 21th at 13:00-14:30 AZT, join WBCSD, UNEP, SOM, and Autodesk for a panel on the foundation for carbon assessment in buildings
Join Rama Dunayevich, Global Lead for Sustainability Partnerships at Autodesk on November 20th 11:00-12:30 AZT for a High-Level Roundtable as a part of the Ministerial Meeting on Urbanization and Climate Change at COP29
Sustainability is now a key concern for employees, customers, and investors—as well as an important driver of business success.
Shifting attitudes about sustainability are driving action, with companies making investments in energy efficiency, materials reduction, and more sustainable processes that are better for both the environment and the bottom line.
Autodesk Chief Sustainability Officer Joe Speicher describes how advancements in cloud-connected platform technology and AI are unlocking new possibilities for harnessing data and insights to accelerate sustainable outcomes.
"Architecture can no longer be something where you pursue design excellence based on aesthetic goals and measurements. Everything must be set up against your impact on society and the environment. When we pursue design excellence, sustainability is no longer an appendix. It must be embedded.”
—Mikkel Eskildsen, Associate Design Director, Henning Larsen