Autodesk at COP29

Autodesk continues its engagement at the UN Climate Change Conference, attending COP29 in Azerbaijan from November 11 to November 22, 2024.

building at twilight next to street with pedestrians and bicyclists

Technology will always be one of society’s most powerful catalysts

"Autodesk’s mission—to help everyone, everywhere, design and make anything—drives us to develop powerful solutions that help our customers tackle the world’s biggest challenges. "

 Andrew Anagnost, President and CEO, Autodesk

Meet Autodesk at the COP29 Buildings + Cooling Pavilion

Cool Coalition Logo

November 18

Market Transformation Action Agenda

November 18th at 11:30-13:00 AZT, join a progress report on the Market Transformation Action Agenda in the Buildings Pavilion

 

COP29 Logo

November 20

Building a Sustainable Future

November 20th at 13:00-14:00 AZT, learn how "Data Shapes Energy Efficiency in the Built Environment" in a series of presentations by Autodesk and others

 

Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction Logo

November 21

Transparency and Comparability in Carbon Assessments

November 21th at 13:00-14:30 AZT, join WBCSD, UNEP, SOM, and Autodesk for a panel on the foundation for carbon assessment in buildings

 

Baku olympic stadium

Roundtable on Green Construction, Energy Efficiency in Buildings, and Climate Resilience

Join Rama Dunayevich, Global Lead for Sustainability Partnerships at Autodesk on November 20th 11:00-12:30 AZT for a High-Level Roundtable as a part of the Ministerial Meeting on Urbanization and Climate Change at COP29 

Decarbonisation Report cover page

Insights from Design and Make industry leaders

Sustainability is now a key concern for employees, customers, and investors—as well as an important driver of business success.

Shifting attitudes about sustainability are driving action, with companies making investments in energy efficiency, materials reduction, and more sustainable processes that are better for both the environment and the bottom line.

Closeup of water flowing through a dam

Solving for sustainability with cloud platform technology and AI

Autodesk Chief Sustainability Officer Joe Speicher describes how advancements in cloud-connected platform technology and AI are unlocking new possibilities for harnessing data and insights to accelerate sustainable outcomes.

interior of mass timber building
Courtesy of Henning Larsen

Designing for environmental and social sustainability

"Architecture can no longer be something where you pursue design excellence based on aesthetic goals and measurements. Everything must be set up against your impact on society and the environment. When we pursue design excellence, sustainability is no longer an appendix. It must be embedded.”

—Mikkel Eskildsen, Associate Design Director, Henning Larsen