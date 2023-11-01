The Marmormolen project in Copenhagen’s Nordhavn district is as ambitious and transformative as its surroundings. Over the past 20 years, the former industrial area has evolved into a busy waterfront neighborhood with an emphasis on design, sustainability, and innovation.

Designed by Henning Larsen and Ramboll for Danish pension fund AP Pension, Marmormolen delivers a new sustainability milestone as one of the largest timber structures constructed in Denmark. The 8-story, multi-tenant building isn’t just another office building. The entire ground floor opens to a dynamic public space. Each cascading level provides different offices to work in proximity with nature and green spaces.

“We wanted to invert the traditional commercial office building that is closed off and invite the city into the building instead,” says Mikkel Eskildsen, associate design director, Henning Larsen. “In addition to the environmental goals, we are also emphasizing the ‘social sustainability’ aspect by reimagining the traditional office ground floor as an inviting food court and making amenities like the auditorium accessible to the public, further integrating into the neighborhood.”