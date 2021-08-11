Most single-user subscriptions are tied to a customer's Autodesk ID and don't use serial numbers. However, if you do have a product license with a serial number, for various reasons you may need to update it at some point.
You can change the serial number from the Help menu of most products.
Note: For a product collection with a single serial number, you should update the serial number for each product in the collection.
