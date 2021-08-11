Installation for individuals

Update a serial number

Most single-user subscriptions are tied to a customer's Autodesk ID and don't use serial numbers. However, if you do have a product license with a serial number, for various reasons you may need to update it at some point. 

You can change the serial number from the Help menu of most products.

  1. Start your Autodesk software. 
  2. Follow one of these paths in the Help menu (the path may vary by product): 
    • Help > About 
    • Help > About <product name>
    • Help > Autodesk Product Information > About <product name>
  3. In the About window, click Manage License. 
  4. In the License Manager window, click the arrow next to the product name to show license details.
  5. Click Update (next to Serial Number).
  6. Enter your product serial number and click Activate. 
  7. In some cases, you may need to restart your software to view the updated serial number. 

Note: For a product collection with a single serial number, you should update the serial number for each product in the collection.

