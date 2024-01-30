Uninstall Autodesk software

The way in which you uninstall your Autodesk software depends upon the operating system you use.

Windows-based products. Use the Windows control panel to uninstall software. Sometimes, remnants of a previous installation remain on your system after you remove software through the Windows control panel. You have to remove them before you can install new versions. In these cases, use the Microsoft Installation Troubleshooter, previously called Fix It, to remove the remnants. If Fix It doesn't remove all the files, you'll need to perform a clean uninstall.

For some macOS-based products, you can use the Remove utility that comes with your software. Remove uninstalls both the application file and residual files. If your macOS-based product didn't come with the Remove utility, you need to follow a manual procedure to remove all files from your computer.

For some macOS-based products, you can use the Remove utility that comes with your software. Remove uninstalls both the application file and residual files. Linux-based products. Use the Terminal app to remove files.

Detailed steps for each of these methods are described below.