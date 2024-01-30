Installation for individuals

Uninstall Autodesk software

The way in which you uninstall your Autodesk software depends upon the operating system you use. 

  • Windows-based products. Use the Windows control panel to uninstall software.
    • Sometimes, remnants of a previous installation remain on your system after you remove software through the Windows control panel. You have to remove them before you can install new versions. In these cases, use the Microsoft Installation Troubleshooter, previously called Fix It, to remove the remnants. 
    • If Fix It doesn't remove all the files, you'll need to perform a clean uninstall.
  • macOS-based products. For some macOS-based products, you can use the Remove utility that comes with your software. Remove uninstalls both the application file and residual files.
    • If your macOS-based product didn't come with the Remove utility, you need to follow a manual procedure to remove all files from your computer.
  • Linux-based products. Use the Terminal app to remove files.

Detailed steps for each of these methods are described below.

To use the Windows control panel

  1. Open Apps & features (Start > Settings > Apps > Apps & features).
  2. Select the product you want to uninstall.
  3. Click Uninstall.

    Note: Remember that material libraries are shared across products. Don't remove them unless you want to uninstall all Autodesk products. If you do remove material libraries, uninstall the medium resolution image library first, then the base resolution image library, and then the Autodesk material library last.

  4. Confirm and click Finish.
  5. Restart if prompted. 

To use the Microsoft Installation Troubleshooter (Fix It)

  1. Go to Fix problems that block programs from being installed.
  2. Click Download.
  3. Click Run or Open. Then follow the steps in the troubleshooter.

To use the macOS Remove utility

For some products, you can run the Remove ProductName utility in the Finder > Go > Applications > Autodesk folder. The Remove utility uninstalls both the application file and residual files.

  1. Locate the Remove <product name> utility in Finder > Go > Applications > Autodesk.
  2. Double-click Remove <product name> to uninstall a product. For example, Remove AutoCAD. 

To uninstall macOS products manually

  1. Uninstall all Autodesk programs by right-clicking the program icon and choosing Move To Trash.
  2. Open a Finder window and navigate to the root of the local hard drive and delete the following folders:
    • /Library/Autodesk
    • /Library/Application Support/Autodesk
    • /Users/[username]/Adlm
    • /Users/[username]/Library/Application Support/Autodesk 
      Note: The Library folder is usually hidden. To show it, click the Go menu in the Finder and hold down the Option key.
    • /Users/username/.flexlmrc
    • /Library/Frameworks/Adlm.framework/
    • /Applications/Autodesk/Adlm
  3. Navigate to the folder /Library/Preferences/Flexnet Publisher/FLEXnet and delete the files with the adskflex prefix.
  4. Find and delete the folder /Library/Application Support/Flexnet Publisher

    5. Important:  Don’t delete this folder if you’re running Adobe products on your Mac. Adobe products also use FlexNet. Deleting this folder can cause problems if the Adobe products are still installed.

To use Terminal to uninstall Linux products

For information about removing Linux-based software through Terminal, For see the in-product installation supplements for Flame, Maya, and Mudbox.

To perform a clean uninstall of Windows-based software

See How to perform a Clean Uninstall of Autodesk products on Windows.

See also

