Download your product in your language and manage language packs.
When you add a language pack to an Autodesk product, you can switch from one language to another in the interface and the documentation. Adding a language pack doesn’t duplicate the core product software. A single installed product can support several languages.
Note: You can install language packs only after you install the product. Also, language packs aren’t available for all products and operating systems.
Note: You can remove language packs without uninstalling the main product. But you can’t uninstall the default language (the one originally installed with the product) separately from the product.
