Revit vs Revit LT

|Monthly
|$65
|$365
|$445
|Annual
|$540
|$2,910
|$3,560
|3 year
|$1,620 (3 annual payments)
|$8,730 (3 annual payments)
|$10,675 (3 annual payments)
|
Simplified 3D BIM tool for producing 3D architectural designs and documentation.
|
Plan, design, construct, and manage buildings with powerful tools for Building Information Modeling.
|
Powerful BIM and CAD tools to unlock workflows for designers, engineers, and contractors.
|Walls, floors, roofs, ceilings, columns
|Component families: doors, windows, etc.
|Design options
|Rooms and areas
|Site modeling
|Stairs and ramps
|Railings
|Massing studies
|Structural walls, floor slab
|Structural foundation wall and Isolated
|Structural columns, beams, and braces
|Slanted columns
|Trusses
|Steel connections
|Reinforcement, rebar modeling
|HVAC duct systems
|Mechanical equipment
|Piping and plumbing systems
|Fabrication parts
|Electrical and lighting systems
|Parts
|Assemblies
|Create groups for repeating elements
|Family editor environment
|Send Revit content to FormIt Pro
|In-place modeling
|Shaped edited floors and roofs
|Global parameters
|Conceptual massing, adaptive components
|Cloud Models for Revit
|Worksharing (multiuser environment)
|Interference check, copy/monitor
|Shared coordinates among projects
|Revit Server
|Shared view
|Area analysis
|Route analysis
|MEP systems analysis
|Energy Optimization for Revit
|Lighting Analysis with Autodesk Rendering
|Solar analysis
|Sun and shadow studies
|Structural analytical model
|Structural analysis results exploration
|Structural analysis
|Sketchy lines
|Shadows and ambient shadows
|Architectural depth cueing
|Displaced elements
|Realistic view styles
|Orthographic, perspective, walk-throughs
|Smooth lines with anti-aliasing
|Occlusion culling
|Cloud rendering
|Photorealistic materials
|In product rendering
|Decals
|Automate updates and notifications
|Includes service packs, updates
|Certified hardware support
|Available dedicated phone support
|Extensive user community
|Guides, tutorials, and training center
|Access to releases from prior years
|Customize installs for your company
|Network deployment
|Customize menu, ribbon interfaces
|Context-sensitive ribbons
|Family library
|Edit, print logical drawing sets
|Load Autodesk Family browser
|Tailored user experience
|2D detail lines, 2D detail components
|Revision tracking
|Dimensioning, tagging, annotation, text
|Phasing
|Schedules, material takeoff
|Rebar shape images
|Embedded schedules
|Panel schedules
|Duct and pipe pressure loss reports
|View filters
|Graphical column schedules
|DWG, DXF file format
|Images (JPG, JPEG, BMP, PNG, TIFF)
|IFC
|DWG, DXF, DGN, DWF, DWFx
|Walk-throughs and images, FBX, NWC
|Room/Area reports, schedules
|Linked Rhino 3DM and FormIt AXM files
|Import, export PDFs
|DGN, SketchUp, DWF markup
|Point clouds
|SAT, ADSK, gbXML, ODBC, family types
|Open, edit all Revit file types
|Link Revit files
|Tag and schedule elements in linked files
|Copy/paste elements from links
|Customize visibility of linked models
|Work with non-native data
|Generative Design in Revit
|Autodesk App Store access
|Software developer kit (SDK)
|3rd party API add-ins
|Macros
|Dynamo for Revit
|Processor
|
2.5-3+ GHz
|
2.5-3+ GHz
|
2.5-3+ GHz
|Microsoft Windows
|
10, 64-bit
|
10, 64-bit
|
10, 64-bit
|Apple macOS
|
|
|
|Linux
|
|
|
|Disk space
|
30 GB
|
30 GB
|
30 GB
|RAM
|
8-32 GB
|
8-32 GB
|
8-32 GB
|Video graphics card
|
DirectX 11 capable, Shader Model 5, min. 4 GB of video memory
|
DirectX 11 capable, Shader Model 5, min. 4 GB of video memory
|
DirectX 11 capable, Shader Model 5, min. 4 GB of video memory
|Browsers
|
Chrome
|
Chrome
|
Chrome