In animation and game design, the subtle details, like how objects move, enhance visual storytelling and make a scene believable. One of these details is motion blur—a tool animators and game designers use to replicate how we see motion in real life.

Motion blur is the streaking effect that happens when objects move quickly. On film, motion blur occurs when an object’s position changes during the interval when a camera’s shutter is open, capturing either a single still or a frame in a sequence of video and resulting in a distinctive blurring.

Imagine you’re taking a photo of a fast car. If your camera’s shutter speed is slow, the car appears as a blur, stretching across the image. In real life, we experience something similar with our own eyes. When something moves fast, our vision can’t capture all the details clearly, creating a sense of blur.