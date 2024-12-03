Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the way things are done in many industries, and product design is no exception. In recent years, the integration of AI—especially generative AI—into design and manufacturing has helped to streamline processes and unleash new levels of creativity. For product designers and manufacturers, AI product development represents an opportunity to become more productive, design more efficiently, and, ultimately, create better products.

But is product design AI all good? Some people worry that relying too much on AI might take away the human touch. If a computer suggests designs, where does the designer's creativity fit in? On the flip side, AI tools can handle repetitive tasks and complex calculations, freeing up valuable time for designers to focus on big ideas and decision-making. The fact is, AI in product design does not replace the designer. It enhances their abilities.

The reality is that AI is a tool—like a more advanced pencil or laptop. When used wisely, it helps boost creativity and efficiency, leading to better outcomes. So, while there are concerns to consider, the benefits of AI in product design make it a valuable asset in the creative process.