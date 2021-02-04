“Same goes with tagging—you’re either tagging or you’re not,” he continues. “We put all of the wall, store, and section tags in their own file and in one place. It helps you work much more quickly. If you change the way you do a tag or the blocks for a tag, you want it to populate for everything.”

According to Grove, increasing the visibility state of dynamic blocks has also been a large goal for the firm. Take the placement of windows for the retirement community as an example.

“The visibility state will just show what you set up in in option A or just the drawn items for option B,” Grove says. “I had a block that was for the windows. In the window block and in my sections, I drew the eight different types of windows that I used in this job. If they changed a window type, I could go back into that section, select the windows, swap the visibility state for that block, and then those windows would automatically change for that particular type of new window. I didn’t have to go copy it from somewhere else. It’s one of the best efficiency enhancements.”