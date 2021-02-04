ALIKA DESIGN

And changes are a common occurrence, often from the initial drawing if clients change their minds on a certain style, paint color, location of furniture, or size of any given design element. Without AutoCAD for Mac, Crandall would have to go back to the drawing board—literally—to re-sketch. “AutoCAD is a better way to adjust and add to a design and be able to show possibilities quickly and efficiently,” she says.

For clients, during the initial drawing phase, seeing is believing. “I can say, ‘It’s going to be fine and look beautiful,’ but they want to see my vision come to life,” Crandall says. “So, using AutoCAD to see the plans to scale, a furniture layout, or a cabinet elevation is a game changer. Most often it takes a visual for my clients to grasp the concept.”