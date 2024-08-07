FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Autodesk Fusion subscription FAQs

Autodesk Fusion software being used on a laptop

Where can I buy Autodesk Fusion?

You can subscribe to Autodesk Fusion through the following ways:

When you subscribe to Autodesk Fusion software, you will also gain access to Fusion for Windows and Fusion for Mac, as well as the industry-specific Manufacturing Extension, Simulation Extension, Design Extension, Signal Integrity Extension, and Manage Extension.

Autodesk Fusion

Cloud-based 3D CAD / CAM / CAE / PCB software for product design.

Product details
Autodesk Fusion for Manufacturing

Expand your advanced manufacturing capabilities.

Product details
Fusion Manufacturing Extension

Unlock additional capabilities for 3 to 5-axis CNC machining, sheet-based nesting and fabrication, and metals-based additive manufacturing.

Product details

Access the Autodesk Education Plan

Prepare for success with free educational access to software

Access professional software and education resources to gain a competitive edge in your educational journey.

How can I renew my Autodesk Fusion subscription?

If you subscribed online, your subscription is set to automatically renew when your contract expires. The cost of your new subscription term is charged using the payment method and renewal date listed in your Autodesk Account.  Learn more about Autodesk software renewal.

 

If you have a subscription that doesn’t renew automatically, you can find your renewal information by clicking on the subscription or contract in the Billing & Orders section of your Autodesk Account.

About Autodesk Fusion

What is the difference between Autodesk Fusion and Autodesk Fusion for personal use?

Autodesk Fusion for personal use is a limited free version that includes basic functionality for home-based, non-commercial projects. Autodesk Fusion, also available as a free trial, provides access to all CAD, CAM, CAE, and PCB features and capabilities for professional users.

How do I access Autodesk Fusion for personal use?

Non-commercial, hobbyist users, can access Autodesk Fusion for personal use here.

Can I use Autodesk Fusion on a Mac and Windows?

Autodesk Fusion is supported on Microsoft Windows, Apple macOS, and a web browser, For a complete list of system requirements, see here.

Can I use Autodesk Fusion on a tablet?

Autodesk Fusion can be used on tablets, including iPads and Android devices through the Fusion mobile app. Users can view, mark up, comment on, and collaborate on 3D designs, however modeling cannot be done within the app.

Do I qualify for Fusion for startups?

Qualifying startups can access Autodesk Fusion for only $150 per user for 3-years. Learn about Fusion for startups qualification criteria here.

How do I access Fusion for startups?

Autodesk Fusion for startups is available for $150 USD per user for 3-years for qualifying startups and entrepreneurs. Find more information about the program and application here.

Are Autodesk Fusion extensions add-ins?

Autodesk Fusion extensions are not add-ins or add-ons. Autodesk Fusion extensions allow you to unlock advanced manufacturing capabilities and enhanced workflows tailored to your business needs.

How do I begin a free trial of a Autodesk Fusion extension?

A 14-day, free trial is available for the Machining Extension, Product Design Extension, Simulation Extension, Nesting & Fabrication Extension, Additive Build Extension, and Generative Design Extension. 

See more FAQ

Autodesk Fusion pricing

What is the price of Autodesk Fusion?

Autodesk Fusion is offered as monthly subscriptions ($85 USD), yearly subscriptions ($680 USD), and 3-year subscriptions ($2,040) per user. See plans and pricing info about Autodesk Fusion here.

What are the prices of Autodesk Fusion extensions?

Autodesk Fusion extensions start as low as $495 per user per year. Learn more about Fusion extensions here.

Autodesk Fusion subscription

Which Autodesk Fusion subscription plan is right for my business?

Fusion offers flexible subscription options including monthly, annual, and multi-year. If you’re unsure what option best suits your business's needs, reach out to a sales representative here.

Can I subscribe to Autodesk Fusion for only one month?

Yes, Autodesk Fusion is offered as a monthly subscription offer here. You can maintain the status of your subscription contract via your Autodesk Account.

Can I have multiple users on one Autodesk Fusion subscription?

Autodesk Fusion subscriptions are for a single user, tied to a single email address.  The subscription cannot be shared among multiple users. Each user can download and install Fusion on as many machines as needed.  

 

If you need to access Fusion from two machines concurrently, a second subscription would be needed and assigned to another Autodesk account. 

Can I buy a subscription to Autodesk Fusion for someone else to use?

Yes, you can purchase a Fusion subscription for others to use. You can assign the subscription to the through the Autodesk Account Manager following these steps: 

  • Sign into manage.autodesk.com, select ‘Billing & Orders’, click ‘Edit Payment Methods’ and then ‘Assign Users’. 
  • Add the user’s email address and assign the license to them. 

Where can I get an Autodesk Fusion perpetual license?

Autodesk Fusion does not offer perpetual licenses. The software is available through various subscription options, including monthly, annual, and multi-year terms.

See more FAQ

Autodesk Fusion installation and activation

Can I install Autodesk Fusion on multiple computers?

Yes, Autodesk Fusion can be installed on as many machines as you’d like. If you need to access Fusion from two machines concurrently, a second subscription assigned to another Autodesk account is required.

How do I install Autodesk Fusion?

Download Fusion by following these 3 simple steps: 

  • Sign into your Autodesk Account to view your Products and Services.  
  • Find Fusion. 
  • Click the Download now and open the file to run the installer. 

For more information fusion-installation-support

Can I run Autodesk Fusion on a PC, tablet, Mac?

Autodesk Fusion is supported on Microsoft Windows, Apple macOS, and a web browser, For a complete list of system requirements, see here

 

Autodesk Fusion can be used on tablets, including iPads and Android devices through the Fusion mobile app. Users can view, mark up, comment on, and collaborate on 3D designs, however modeling cannot be done within the app. 

How do I assign Autodesk Fusion to another user?

You can assign Autodesk to another user by following these steps: 

  1. Sign into your Autodesk account at manage.autodesk.com 
  2. Select User Management > By User.
  3. Select a user to view the products that can be assigned to them and select Fusion.

For a more in-depth explanation, see here

How do I transfer my Autodesk Fusion data from one email address to another?

Since Fusion projects and cloud storage are assigned to a certain Autodesk Account with the email address, an export to an external drive is not necessary to have them reassigned. Follow these steps to change your email address for Autodesk Fusion.

How do I set my preferences in Autodesk Fusion?

Preferences control default settings in Fusion. Follow these steps to set your preferences. Any changes made are saved with your Autodesk ID and are loaded when you next sign into Fusion.

What are keyboard shortcuts in Autodesk Fusion?

See all Autodesk Fusion keyboard shortcuts here and download a deskmat image of all shortcuts.

Do I have to be connected to the internet to use Autodesk Fusion?

Yes, Autodesk Fusion primarily operates as cloud-based software. It requires an internet connection for most of its functions such as saving designs, collaboration features, and accessing the Autodesk cloud library. 

 

However, Fusion does offer a limited "Offline Mode" that allows you to work without an internet connection for up to two weeks. You can activate Offline Mode by clicking on your account avatar in the upper-right corner of the software and selecting "Work Offline." 

 

While in Offline Mode, you can edit existing files and create new ones. However, you won't be able to save changes to the cloud, use cloud-based features, or access files stored in the cloud. Also, any changes made in Offline Mode won't be synced with the cloud until you reconnect to the internet. For more details, you can refer here.  

How do I save Fusion files to my machine locally?

Fusion primarily saves all files to the cloud; however, you can save a copy of your designs on your local machine by following these steps: 

  1. Open the design that you want to save on your local machine.
  2. Click on the "File" menu in the upper-left corner.
  3. In the dropdown menu, select "Export...".
  4. A dialog will open. Here you can choose the file type you want to save as. Autodesk Fusion can export to several different file types, including F3D, STEP, DWG, DXF, STL, and more.
  5. After you select your desired file type, choose the location on your local machine where you want to save the file.
  6. Click on the "Export" button to save the file.

 

Please note that the exported local file will not automatically sync with the cloud version. Any changes you make to the local file will not be reflected in the cloud version, and vice versa. For more details see here

See more FAQ

Change Autodesk Fusion subscription

How do I convert my Autodesk Fusion free trial to a paid subscription?

To subscribe to Fusion you can either purchase directly from in-product under ‘Subscribe’ button or you can purchase via the Autodesk Store here.

How do I upgrade from Autodesk Fusion for personal use to Autodesk Fusion?

To upgrade from Fusion for personal use to a Fusion subscription, enabling access to full functionality, you can choose from monthly, annual, or multi-year subscription options here.

Autodesk Education Plan

Do you offer subscriptions to students, educators, and educational institutions?

Yes, Autodesk Fusion is free for qualifying students and educators using Fusion or individual use or an institution using in a classroom setting. Learn more about Autodesk Fusion for educational use here.