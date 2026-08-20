What is Forma Build Essentials?

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Forma Build Essentials is a field‑execution solution that brings core jobsite workflows into one focused workspace. Available on both web and mobile, it helps construction teams access and work with drawings, capture onsite issues and progress, and keep daily documentation organized.
Forma Build Essentials was designed for lean crews and growing jobs. It focuses on the everyday work that happens onsite.
Lean jobsite teams and those managing growing jobs choose Forma Build Essentials because it offers a field-focused solution built for efficient everyday execution. With its fast, low-lift project setup, crews spend less time wrangling with tech and devote more energy to their tasks at hand.
Additionally, Forma Build Essentials offers mobile-centric tools and workflows that meet crews where they are and match how they spend their time onsite. It enables teams to access up-to-date the job’s information in one place and saves everyone from unnecessary back-and-forth across emails, texts, and scattered files.
Get started with flexible subscription and low cost options designed for teams that want to move quickly without a complicated rollout.
Forma Build Essentials is available as a per-user subscription, with both monthly and annual plans. New users can also explore the platform through a free trial before committing to a subscription.
Learn more: Start a free trial | View pricing | Contact sales
Ideal for both GCs and subs, Forma Build Essentials is designed for teams managing day-to-day field work.
The types of GCs that benefit most from Forma Build Essentials include:
Forma Build Essentials is also well-suited for these types of subcontractors:
Ready to get started with Forma Build Essentials? Choose from these convenient options:
Here are some of the things you can do with Forma Build Essentials:
The Forma mobile experience truly supports how crews work on the jobsite, with capabilities that natively fit into field workflows.
Forma Build Essentials supports the day-to-day work crews already handle onsite, from punch lists and issue tracking to daily reports and field documentation. Teams can stay aligned, access current project information, and keep work moving without adding extra layers of admin.
Both solutions support construction teams in the field, but they’re designed for different levels of project complexity and operational needs.
Forma Build Essentials is a strong fit for teams focused on day-to-day field execution, while Forma Build supports organizations that need broader coordination, complexproject management, and more in-depth data, insight, and risk analysiscapabilities across multiple projects.
Choose Forma Build Essentials if you:
Forma Build Essentials is a field‑execution solution that brings issues, forms, photos, sheets, and files into one place so crews can document work and keep tasks moving on site.
Forma Build Essentials is designed for general contractors and subcontractors who need reliable field tools without the complexity of a full construction management platform. It works best for lean crews, growing contractors, and teams focused on execution.
Forma Build Essentials can be used on smaller projects or across multiple jobs when teams need consistent field documentation for drawings, issues, photos, and daily reports—without heavy setup or administration.
Yes. Forma Build Essentials is available on web and in the Forma mobile app. Mobile workflows are optimized for field use and support offline access for key tools.
Forma Build Essentials includes:
By keeping the latest drawings, files, and updates in one place, Forma Build Essentials helps field and office teams work from the same information and avoid version confusion or missed updates.
Yes. Forma Build Essentials and Forma Build users can work in the same project environment and share the same underlying project data. Access to tools depends on the license type.
You should consider upgrading when your projects require RFIs, submittals, scheduling, cost management, advanced reporting, or Autodesk AI‑powered insights—especially as project size or complexity increases.