When kicking off a new interior design or renovation project, RB Design owner Amanda McLennan will meet with clients to begin forming the designs and style they hope to achieve. From there, she brings in designers and drafters Nicole Wilson and Marina Keola Ramalho Rodrigues to discuss the layouts and begin translating everything into AutoCAD with exact measurements.

“We may do a little hand sketching at first because there is just that connection I have personally and creatively with hand to paper,” McLennan says. “AutoCAD brings the professionalism and consistency. There is far less room for error. We can have the precision required to capture the details that can't be sketched by hand.”

Once the initial design is done, the team begins sharing it with the client for feedback. “Clients can change their minds so quickly,” Rodrigues says. “When you're able to update those changes in AutoCAD right away, it makes everything easier and the company more successful.”