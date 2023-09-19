Liberation Park was already a success story before any buildings were designed: a city-owned surplus lot that community members remade as an outdoor market. But could Liberation Park take the next step by adding architecture without trampling the grassroots success?

That was the challenge for Y.A. studio, which planned the Liberation Park Market Hall and Residences (as the two-building development will be known) and designed its 119-unit multifamily apartments in Oakland, California. It was an opportunity for this Black and woman-owned San Francisco firm to lead a large-scale, affordable housing project and to bring healthy, sustainable design to an underserved population. Yet the designers also wanted to preserve Liberation Park’s existing spirit.

“It's the heart of the community,” says Yakuh Askew, principal, Y.A. studio. “Now we want to take that next step to ensure its longevity. The Black community in this area has been under-resourced. This is an opportunity to correct some of the wrongs.”

Autodesk Revit and Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro enabled the project’s design and its sustainability focus—all with the flexibility and compatibility to incorporate a variety of related digital tools. The software also helped Y.A. studio continuously interact with community stakeholders by sharing renderings and ideas. Like the place that inspired it, the Liberation Park Market Hall and Residences are all about connection and creativity.