cplusc architects + builders

Meeting the project’s ambitious sustainability goals required an innovative, new-meets-old solution: a double façade. Inside, a separate glass wall helps insulate the home. “It’s already a tiny footprint and this decision made it even smaller,” Cole says. “But we knew we could make it special.”

The design added more openings to complement the original windows. Between the facades, the designers saw an unusual opportunity: planter beds and even a fishpond, the latter part of an ambitious irrigation system. A 3000-liter underground tank collects rainwater from the roof, which is pumped into the pond, home to 50 edible fish, which enriches the water with nitrogen before it’s pumped back to the rooftop for irrigation.

Because of Sydney’s warm climate and because there was a concern the solar panels could generate waste heat, AC units were installed on the upper floor and the master bedroom. Yet the irrigation system actually cools the upper ceiling, which, along with the house’s chimney effect (air continually moves from bottom up), helps make air conditioning largely unnecessary.

The capacity for food production has made the house not just a building but a beacon of sorts. “Something I really appreciated when I first saw Clinton and his family start to move in and start to grow veggies was they were producing more than the family needed, so they were actually able to use it as a really beautiful talking point with the community and their neighbors and start to share,” Co’burn says.

From food to electricity, sharing and community are the point. “I see a future where someone in the neighborhood is growing the tomatoes, someone's growing the potatoes, someone's got the chickens,” Cole explains. “It's not sustainable for everyone to go off the grid and create these little micro systems. It needs to be an interconnected system.”