Connect with model, SCADA, and GIS for real-time system performance updates and rainfall impact
Automatically harvest and quality-check data using the InfoWorks ICM Timeseries Data (TSD).
Run a 24-hour automated live modeling system with the ability to interrogate forecast conditions
Explore control scenarios backed by real-time data acquisition to predict future outcomes
Analyze risks and network anomalies in real-time and act to avoid emergency scenarios
Model results improve day-to-day operations using real-world inputs to simulate system behavior
Real-time data acquisition
Collect real-time data from supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) historians and other sources for accurate system analysis.
Hydraulic model integration
Integrate with hydraulic models to provide a comprehensive view of system performance.
Weather forecast integration
Predict the impact on collection systems and flooding by incorporating forecast rainfall data.
Alternative control scenarios
Allow the exploration of different control scenarios to optimize system operations during adverse conditions.
Early warning systems
Provide early warnings for potential flooding and overflow events to mitigate risks.
Decision-making support
Inform decision making with real-time analysis and predictive modeling.
2D culvert modeling
Support advanced 2D culvert modeling for more accurate and robust infrastructure simulations.
Collaborative catchment modeling
Facilitate collaborative modeling efforts for both urban and rural catchments.
Emergency management
Integrate emergency management features for real-time operational forecasting and response planning.