Smart products start with Autodesk Fusion

Empower your team to design and manufacture innovative products, quickly respond to demands, and accelerate time-to-market with a comprehensive product development solution.

Trusted by leading companies, including:

Simplify product design and manufacturing with a single solution

Accelerate your company's innovation and reduce time-to-market with real-time communication and robust cloud collaboration features. Fusion enables designers to optimize product performance and reliability with advanced simulation and analysis tools.

Start creating sophisticated, high-quality products that meet modern demands, and give your business a competitive edge.

Lead with what drives business results

Boost productivity and perfect the process

Integrated AI and automation streamline processes, boost efficiency, and reduce time-to-market while minimizing errors and discrepancies.

 

Put data and collaboration front and center

Real-time data management and collaboration tools enhance teamwork, align members, and accelerate project timelines across departments and locations.

 

Create better products and meet market demands

Simulation and analysis tools helps optimize products pre-manufacturing, creating higher-quality products that meet market demands and exceed expectations.

 

Focus on innovation – let Fusion handle the rest
Automated drawings in Autodesk Fusion is a game-changing feature and does exactly what it sounds like. It saves you significant time by automating the tedious steps of creating a drawing.

Innovate faster

Fusion offers a comprehensive set of tools for rapid prototyping, including 3D printing, simulation, and sustainability insights, allowing your team to quickly bring innovative ideas to life.

 

By automating complex workflows and providing advanced capabilities, focus on innovation and precision with designs that are ready for production faster and with greater accuracy.

Learn more
BOM in Autodesk Fusion provides additional tools to collaborate and share product information between engineering and consumers of engineering data upstream and downstream.

Maintain data integrity and collaborate with ease

Fusion streamlines workflows with integrated data management, allowing teams to collaborate in real-time on the same project without the need for disparate tools or complex setups.

 

By centralizing data and offering communication, review, and markup tools, enhance your teams efficiency, reduce errors, and enable cohesive teamwork on any device, anytime and anywhere.

Learn more
Configurations in Autodesk Fusion enable you to make data-driven decisions, helping you reduce prototyping and manufacturing time while accelerating time-to-market.

Your ECAD data is your MCAD data

By seamlessly integrating ECAD and MCAD, design and engineering teams can collaborate efficiently on complex electronic-mechanical projects.

 

This integration enhances precision, accelerates development cycles, and ensures optimal functionality, giving teams back the time they need to innovate and create cutting-edge smart products.

Learn more
Autodesk Fusion for Manufacturing is the best tool in the market to manage 3-, 4-, and 5-axis CNC machines with advanced automation and accuracy.

Accelerate your processes

Fusion's AI-powered capabilities, such as automated drawings, generative design, and automated sketch constraints, significantly enhance speed and productivity in the design process.

 

By automating complex tasks, teams can focus on innovation and rapidly iterate on their concepts, ultimately accelerating time-to-market and improving overall efficiency.

Learn more
Man using Autodesk Fusion for manufacturing

Go from design to manufacture faster

Integrated manufacturing CAD/CAM capabilities in Fusion helps users seamlessly transition from part design to production, streamlining the entire workflow.

 

This integration enables precise machining, reduces setup times, and enhances productivity, allowing for efficient and accurate manufacturing processes.

Learn more

Autodesk Fusion plans and pricing

CORE ESSENTIALS

Autodesk Fusion

Built-in PDM along with our CAD, CAM, CAE, and PCB core capabilities ideal for designers, engineers, machinists, and teams working across the product development lifecycle.

 

 

Includes:

  • Extensive collaboration for organizations
  • PCB design alongside mechanical part creation
  • Drawing automation and design configurations

Try Autodesk Fusion free for 30-days

 

 

/year

ADD AUTODESK FUSION TO CART

ADVANCED MANUFACTURING CAPABILITIES

Autodesk Fusion for Manufacturing

Built-in PDM along with advanced CAD + CAM tools for manufacturers, machinists, engineers, and teams needing precise high-performance CAM solutions.

 

 

 

Includes advanced manufacturing capabilities:

  • Comprehensive 2D to 5-axis machining
  • Cutting, milling, turning, and turn-mill
  • Manufacturing automation
  • Part inspection and probing
  • Free and editable post-processors

 

/year 

LEARN MORE

ADVANCED DESIGN CAPABILITIES

Autodesk Fusion for Design

Built-in PDM along with powerful design, simulation, and lifecycle management tools for engineers, designers, and teams working on complex, high-performing designs.


 

Go beyond CAD with advanced design tools:

  • 10 additional simulation types
  • Generative design technology
  • Advanced mesh editing and surfacing
  • Additional plastic rules for designs
  • Integrated lifecycle management
     

/year 

LEARN MORE

Swift and smooth product development is at your fingertips with Fusion

Speak with expert to discuss how Fusion can help your team by enable more agile product development, breakthrough innovation, and boost your business.

 

Complete the form to have a Fusion expert contact you.