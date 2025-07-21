Autodesk Fusion
Technology Partner Ecosystem

Join the Autodesk Fusion Industry Cloud for Design & Manufacturing to drive digital transformation, address customer needs, and grow your business.

Where Collaboration Meets Industry Transformation

The Autodesk Fusion Technology Partner Ecosystem is a thriving network of industry leaders and disruptors shaping the future of design and manufacturing. Our software and hardware technology partners transform and revolutionize our customers' workflow at all stages of the product development lifecycle, delivering new and advanced capabilities from the top floor to the shop floor.
 
The Fusion Technology Partner Program is designed to empower our partners to fully leverage Autodesk's industry leadership, cutting-edge technology, open platform, and global network, propelling their business to unprecedented heights.

How We Partner
Access software

Software Integrations

Our software partners create everything from simple add-ins for seamless data transfer to robust standalone applications using Autodesk’s extensive APIs. 
 

Advantages of Building on the Autodesk Platform: 

  • Effortless Integration: Connect seamlessly with Autodesk solutions using proven APIs.
  • Powerful Data Management: Utilize advanced tools to manage and visualize design data.
  • Customizable Solutions: Tailor applications to specific industry needs with highly customizable APIs.
  • Scalable Infrastructure: Handle increasing demands with cloud-based scalability.


Elevate your software solutions by partnering with Autodesk and leveraging our open and extensible platform.

Early Access

Hardware Integrations

Our hardware partners enhance Fusion Libraries, providing customers with essential information for design and their manufacturing workflows. 
 
Fusion Libraries include: 

  • Electronics: Symbols, 2D footprints, and 3D models for ECAD solutions.
  • 3D Printers: Printing boundaries and settings for optimal results.
  • CNC Machines: Post processors and machine simulations to reduce errors and boost efficiency.
  • CNC Cutting Tools: Detailed tool geometries and feeds & speeds for improved machining output.
  • CNC Workholding: 3D models of vices, jaws, chucks, and more to streamline machine setup.


By contributing to Fusion Libraries, our partners increase product visibility and ensure seamless integration with Autodesk products.

Co-Marketing Activities

Our Fusion Technology Partners collaborate with us on co-marketing activities to educate customers and increase awareness of our joint solutions. 

 

 

Co-marketing Opportunities: 

  • Digital Content: Engage through social media, blogs, articles, and videos.
  • Webinars: Showcase expertise and educate customers in curated discussions.
  • Open Houses: Leverage Autodesk's network for your events.
  • Trade Shows: Amplify presence at key industry events.
  • Autodesk-led Events: Participate in customer-facing events like Autodesk University and Autodesk DevCon.

 

Co-marketing activities are based on timing and resource availability.

Event special offers

Commercial Opportunities

Partner with Autodesk to unlock commercial opportunities tailored to your business needs and goals, driving profitability and creating mutual success.

 

Commercial opportunities:

  • Reselling: Earn revenue for selling Autodesk software as a bundle, or on its own.
  • Lead Generation: Generate quality leads through established programs and technology integrations.
  • Joint Ventures: Engage in revenue-driving opportunities by selling your products on Autodesk's platform

Commercial opportunities have varying rewards and capabilities depending on the engagement.

 

Program Benefits

Partnership Support

Dedicated partnership advisors to guide you on your partner journey and help you grow your business.

Exclusive Partner Portal

Unlock team-wide access to on-demand resources and technical development documentation.

Insider Access

Early insights into new releases, exclusive event invitations, and beta testing opportunities.

Software Licenses

Complimentary Autodesk software licenses for development, testing, and demonstrations (restrictions apply).

Have questions about the program?