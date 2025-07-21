& Construction
The Autodesk Fusion Technology Partner Ecosystem is a thriving network of industry leaders and disruptors shaping the future of design and manufacturing. Our software and hardware technology partners transform and revolutionize our customers' workflow at all stages of the product development lifecycle, delivering new and advanced capabilities from the top floor to the shop floor.
The Fusion Technology Partner Program is designed to empower our partners to fully leverage Autodesk's industry leadership, cutting-edge technology, open platform, and global network, propelling their business to unprecedented heights.
Our software partners create everything from simple add-ins for seamless data transfer to robust standalone applications using Autodesk’s extensive APIs.
Advantages of Building on the Autodesk Platform:
Elevate your software solutions by partnering with Autodesk and leveraging our open and extensible platform.
Our hardware partners enhance Fusion Libraries, providing customers with essential information for design and their manufacturing workflows and (something about being able to digitally test their products).
Fusion Libraries include:
By contributing to Fusion Libraries, our partners increase product visibility and ensure seamless integration with Autodesk products.
Our Fusion Technology Partners collaborate with us on co-marketing activities to educate customers and increase awareness of our joint solutions.
Co-marketing Opportunities:
Co-marketing activities are based on timing and resource availability.
Partner with Autodesk to unlock commercial opportunities tailored to your business needs and goals, driving profitability and creating mutual success.
Commercial opportunities:
Commercial opportunities have varying rewards and capabilities depending on the engagement.
Dedicated partnership advisors to guide you on your partner journey and help you grow your business.
Unlock team-wide access to on-demand resources and technical development documentation.
Early insights into new releases, exclusive event invitations, and beta testing opportunities.
Complimentary Autodesk software licenses for development, testing, and demonstrations (restrictions apply).