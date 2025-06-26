The future of custom automotive fabrication starts with Fusion

Faster designs, stronger parts, and happier customers - streamlined with one fully integrated CAD/CAM and data management solution.

Move fast, build better, and outpace the competition—better parts mean better business.

60%

Reduction in engineering time

40%

Reduction in prototyping costs

35%

Reduction in part weight

AI automation using Autodesk Fusion.

Unlock OEM-level power for your shop with Fusion

In custom automotive design, precision, passion, and performance are essential. Crafting components, recreating classic parts, or pushing speed and aerodynamics involves complex challenges. To meet demand, you need tools that match your speed and precision.

Autodesk Fusion offers an integrated, enterprise-grade platform with tools for smarter, faster work. From reverse engineering a classic fender to designing weight-optimized suspension arms or collaborating on race car parts, Fusion enhances innovation and efficiency in automotive fabrication.

Fueling success with seamless design-to-manufacturing workflows

Accelerate your design to production process

Time is money—accelerating workflow from design to manufacturing means more projects and faster delivery. Integrated CAD, CAM, PDM, and automated tools streamline production and reduce errors.

 

Reverse engineer and optimize parts without OEM data

Custom and restoration projects often lack OEM CAD files. Scan-to-CAD workflows, mesh-to-solid conversion, and advanced tools enable quick, accurate reverse engineering and performance-driven design.

 

Cut prototyping costs and boost performance

Fewer physical prototypes save time and costs while speeding up validation. Generative design, simulation, and additive integration create lighter, stronger parts without compromising strength.

 

Tools to transform your business
Automated drawings in Autodesk Fusion is a game-changing feature and does exactly what it sounds like. It saves you significant time by automating the tedious steps of creating a drawing.

Accurate digital models from physical parts

Easily convert physical parts into accurate digital models without OEM data using Fusion's scan-to-CAD workflow. Import 3D scans, automate mesh-to-solid conversion, and reconstruct complex shapes with T-Spline technology.

BOM in Autodesk Fusion provides additional tools to collaborate and share product information between engineering and consumers of engineering data upstream and downstream.

Faster protyping with AI-driven design and simulation

Cut development time and minimize physical testing using Fusion’s integrated simulation tools. Leverage AI-powered generative design for optimized parts, run comprehensive stress and thermal analyses, and seamlessly prepare models for additive and CNC manufacturing

Configurations in Autodesk Fusion enable you to make data-driven decisions, helping you reduce prototyping and manufacturing time while accelerating time-to-market.

Streamlined design-to-manufacturing workflow

Unify your design and manufacturing processes with Fusion's seamless CAD/CAM integration. Generate toolpaths with a single click, directly export to CNC machines and 3D printers supporting multi-axis and hybrid machining, and speed up setup with automated fixture and stock preparation.

Autodesk Fusion for Manufacturing is the best tool in the market to manage 3-, 4-, and 5-axis CNC machines with advanced automation and accuracy.

Digital validation for faster compliance

Ensure your designs meet regulatory and industry standards before manufacturing with built-in simulation and analysis tools. Access certified material libraries, perform structural and thermal validations, and maintain full documentation with integrated version control and audit trails. This approach lowers compliance risks, cuts testing costs, and accelerates your product’s time to market.

Create custom geometries with ease

Effortlessly design complex, optimized components tailored for custom applications using Fusion’s advanced modeling tools. Utilize parametric controls for quick updates, leverage generative design to automatically create efficient structures, and sculpt intricate organic shapes with T-Spline surface modeling.

A new approach to custom automotive design is right around the corner

Speak with an expert to discuss how Fusion can transform your business with streamlined operations, enhanced efficiency, and improved innovation to thrive in a competitive landscape.

 

