In custom automotive design, precision, passion, and performance are essential. Crafting components, recreating classic parts, or pushing speed and aerodynamics involves complex challenges. To meet demand, you need tools that match your speed and precision.
Autodesk Fusion offers an integrated, enterprise-grade platform with tools for smarter, faster work. From reverse engineering a classic fender to designing weight-optimized suspension arms or collaborating on race car parts, Fusion enhances innovation and efficiency in automotive fabrication.
Time is money—accelerating workflow from design to manufacturing means more projects and faster delivery. Integrated CAD, CAM, PDM, and automated tools streamline production and reduce errors.
Custom and restoration projects often lack OEM CAD files. Scan-to-CAD workflows, mesh-to-solid conversion, and advanced tools enable quick, accurate reverse engineering and performance-driven design.
Fewer physical prototypes save time and costs while speeding up validation. Generative design, simulation, and additive integration create lighter, stronger parts without compromising strength.
Easily convert physical parts into accurate digital models without OEM data using Fusion's scan-to-CAD workflow. Import 3D scans, automate mesh-to-solid conversion, and reconstruct complex shapes with T-Spline technology.
Cut development time and minimize physical testing using Fusion’s integrated simulation tools. Leverage AI-powered generative design for optimized parts, run comprehensive stress and thermal analyses, and seamlessly prepare models for additive and CNC manufacturing
Unify your design and manufacturing processes with Fusion's seamless CAD/CAM integration. Generate toolpaths with a single click, directly export to CNC machines and 3D printers supporting multi-axis and hybrid machining, and speed up setup with automated fixture and stock preparation.
Ensure your designs meet regulatory and industry standards before manufacturing with built-in simulation and analysis tools. Access certified material libraries, perform structural and thermal validations, and maintain full documentation with integrated version control and audit trails. This approach lowers compliance risks, cuts testing costs, and accelerates your product’s time to market.
Effortlessly design complex, optimized components tailored for custom applications using Fusion’s advanced modeling tools. Utilize parametric controls for quick updates, leverage generative design to automatically create efficient structures, and sculpt intricate organic shapes with T-Spline surface modeling.
