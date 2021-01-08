Thank you for downloading Autodesk Fusion

If your download does not begin automatically, please try again.

Download, sign-in, and start designing

Ensure system requirements are met

Make sure your machine meets these requirements prior to completing the trial download.

 

Check requirements

Get installation help

Having trouble getting Autodesk Fusion installed? Get help here.

 

Get help

Familiarize yourself with Autodesk Fusion

Quickly learn how to navigate the Autodesk Fusion interface, set your preferences, and manage your data.

 

Get started