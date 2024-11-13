BIM Collaborate Pro for Government

The collaboration solution for complex design projects with advanced security requirements

What is BIM Collaborate Pro for Government?

BIM Collaborate Pro for Government provides a secure cloud-based design collaboration tool that enables teams to:

  • Work together on increasingly complex projects with advanced security requirements.

  • Organize project data, manage access, and connect teams.

  • Improve project visibility to deliver projects on time.

  • Co-author in Revit.

BIM Collaborate Pro for Government overview video (1:32 min.)

Why use BIM Collaborate Pro for Government?

Centralize and secure data

Eliminate silos and connect teams through cloud collaboration.

See the full picture

Manage secure data, track progress, and deliver on time in a FedRAMP®-authorized cloud environment.

Change the way you collaborate

Utilize aggregated model visualizations, extensible workflows, powerful automation tools, and more.

What you can do with BIM Collaborate Pro for Government

Design collaboration

Efficiently communicate design updates and share packages across multidisciplinary teams. Get notified of new packages with the project timeline and stay up to date with transparent project status.

Realtime co-authoring with Revit Cloud Worksharing

Co-author workshared Revit models securely in the cloud and visualize aggregated project models in your browser. Sync changes in real time, then publish when ready.

Document management

Store, manage, and collaborate on design projects in a FedRAMP Moderate-authorized cloud environment.

Laptop with screen showing Autodesk for Government user guide home page

Product User Guide

Get all the information you need to get the most out of BIM Collaborate Pro for Government.

Which product is right for you?

Two people using Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro for Government on a desktop computer

BIM Collaborate Pro for Government

A FedRAMP Moderate authorized cloud-based design collaboration solution for complex and secure projects.

Person using Autodesk Docs for Government on a desktop computer

Autodesk Docs for Government

A FedRAMP Moderate authorized cloud-based document management solution and common data environment.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is BIM Collaborate Pro for Government used for?

BIM Collaborate Pro for Government connects architecture, engineering, and construction teams on a single platform to make collaboration simpler. It improves communication, accelerates project timelines, and reduces rework.

Who uses BIM Collaborate Pro for Government?

BIM Collaborate Pro for Government is used by AEC teams across disciplines but is particularly useful for project managers, architects, BIM leads, and digital practice managers working on federal building projects.

Who is eligible to purchase BIM Collaborate Pro for Government?

BIM Collaborate Pro for Government is provided as a multi-tenant, government-only community cloud offering. Only the following companies or entities are eligible to purchase BIM Collaborate Pro for Government:

  • United States Government
  • State Government
  • Local Government
  • Tribal Governments
  • U.S. Public Education
  • U.S. Government contractors
  • Federally Funded Research Development Centers (FFRDC)
  • Department of Homeland Security PPD-21 Critical Infrastructure entities.

BIM Collaborate Pro for Government customers will need to certify their eligibility before they are able to purchase BIM Collaborate Pro for Government . For more information on how to do this, please contact your Autodesk representative.

How does BIM Collaborate Pro for Government compare to the commercial offering, BIM Collaborate Pro?

BIM Collaborate Pro for Government is a FedRAMP Moderate-authorized design collaboration and management solution, developed with enhanced cybersecurity controls to meet stringent federal requirements. It currently includes key capabilities from BIM 360 Document Management, BIM 360 Design Collaboration, and Revit Cloud Worksharing. However, it does not have full feature parity with the commercial BIM Collaborate Pro offering. See detailed feature comparison to learn more.

What versions of Revit are supported for Revit Cloud Worksharing?

Revit Cloud Worksharing is only supported for Revit 2024.2 and later versions for BIM Collaborate Pro for Government.

Can users share projects between BIM Collaborate Pro for Government and the commercial offering, BIM Collaborate Pro?

No, security requirements call for Autodesk for Government to be a standalone cloud environment. Sharing data between commercial and authorized environments would violate these security requirements.

What level of support is provided for BIM Collaborate Pro for Government?

Standard Subscription Support will be provided for subscriptions to the Autodesk for Government offerings, as further described in the associated Special Terms. Please note that this level of Support may differ from the level of Support provided for your subscriptions to other Autodesk offerings or from the description of subscription benefits otherwise associated with your Autodesk plan.

 

Certain operational or procedural requirements or limitations may apply to the Autodesk for Government offerings. For more information, please refer to the Special Terms for the Autodesk of Government offerings, the Autodesk Knowledge Network article available here, and other operational guidance and procedures that Autodesk may provide from time to time.

Support and learning

Get BIM Collaborate Pro for Government documentation, tutorials, downloads, and support.

Compare related products

BIM Collaborate Pro for Government

BIM Collaborate Pro for Government

Autodesk Docs for Government

Autodesk Docs for Government

Document management

complete
complete

Autodesk Platform Services APIs

na
limited

Design Collaboration

complete
na

Revit Cloud Worksharing

complete
na

Capabilities

Complete

Comprehensive

Limited

Limited

N/A

N/A