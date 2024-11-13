BIM Collaborate Pro for Government is provided as a multi-tenant, government-only community cloud offering. Only the following companies or entities are eligible to purchase BIM Collaborate Pro for Government:

United States Government

State Government

Local Government

Tribal Governments

U.S. Public Education

U.S. Government contractors

Federally Funded Research Development Centers (FFRDC)

Department of Homeland Security PPD-21 Critical Infrastructure entities.

BIM Collaborate Pro for Government customers will need to certify their eligibility before they are able to purchase BIM Collaborate Pro for Government . For more information on how to do this, please contact your Autodesk representative.