How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
BIM Collaborate Pro for Government provides a secure cloud-based design collaboration tool that enables teams to:
Work together on increasingly complex projects with advanced security requirements.
Organize project data, manage access, and connect teams.
Improve project visibility to deliver projects on time.
Co-author in Revit.
Eliminate silos and connect teams through cloud collaboration.
Manage secure data, track progress, and deliver on time in a FedRAMP®-authorized cloud environment.
Utilize aggregated model visualizations, extensible workflows, powerful automation tools, and more.
Efficiently communicate design updates and share packages across multidisciplinary teams. Get notified of new packages with the project timeline and stay up to date with transparent project status.
Co-author workshared Revit models securely in the cloud and visualize aggregated project models in your browser. Sync changes in real time, then publish when ready.
Store, manage, and collaborate on design projects in a FedRAMP Moderate-authorized cloud environment.
Get all the information you need to get the most out of BIM Collaborate Pro for Government.
A FedRAMP Moderate authorized cloud-based design collaboration solution for complex and secure projects.
A FedRAMP Moderate authorized cloud-based document management solution and common data environment.
BIM Collaborate Pro for Government connects architecture, engineering, and construction teams on a single platform to make collaboration simpler. It improves communication, accelerates project timelines, and reduces rework.
BIM Collaborate Pro for Government is used by AEC teams across disciplines but is particularly useful for project managers, architects, BIM leads, and digital practice managers working on federal building projects.
BIM Collaborate Pro for Government is provided as a multi-tenant, government-only community cloud offering. Only the following companies or entities are eligible to purchase BIM Collaborate Pro for Government:
BIM Collaborate Pro for Government customers will need to certify their eligibility before they are able to purchase BIM Collaborate Pro for Government . For more information on how to do this, please contact your Autodesk representative.
BIM Collaborate Pro for Government is a FedRAMP Moderate-authorized design collaboration and management solution, developed with enhanced cybersecurity controls to meet stringent federal requirements. It currently includes key capabilities from BIM 360 Document Management, BIM 360 Design Collaboration, and Revit Cloud Worksharing. However, it does not have full feature parity with the commercial BIM Collaborate Pro offering. See detailed feature comparison to learn more.
Revit Cloud Worksharing is only supported for Revit 2024.2 and later versions for BIM Collaborate Pro for Government.
No, security requirements call for Autodesk for Government to be a standalone cloud environment. Sharing data between commercial and authorized environments would violate these security requirements.
Standard Subscription Support will be provided for subscriptions to the Autodesk for Government offerings, as further described in the associated Special Terms. Please note that this level of Support may differ from the level of Support provided for your subscriptions to other Autodesk offerings or from the description of subscription benefits otherwise associated with your Autodesk plan.
Certain operational or procedural requirements or limitations may apply to the Autodesk for Government offerings. For more information, please refer to the Special Terms for the Autodesk of Government offerings, the Autodesk Knowledge Network article available here, and other operational guidance and procedures that Autodesk may provide from time to time.
BIM Collaborate Pro for Government
Autodesk Docs for Government
Document management
Autodesk Platform Services APIs
Design Collaboration
Revit Cloud Worksharing