Terms of Use

Effective Date: April 26, 2024
Capitalized terms not otherwise defined below will have the meaning assigned to them in the General Terms. The Special Terms may be updated from time to time. Notice of updates will be posted on the “Effective Date/Updated" link at the top of this page.
The following Offerings have their own terms of service applicable to such Offerings:
If You downloaded an Offering from the Apple App Store or access an Offering using an Apple branded product, Your use of the Offering is subject to the Additional Apple App Store Terms
If Your Offering is a Media and Entertainment Collection Single User subscription, You are entitled to a Single User subscription of Arnold or, by Your request and subject to availability, a five (5)-seat Multi User subscription of Arnold embedded within the license file. For any Single User subscription of this Arnold entitlement, You may install and use up to five (5) instances of Arnold software concurrently on separate machines.
If Your Offering is a Media and Entertainment Collection Multi User subscription, You are entitled to a five (5)-seat Multi User subscription of Arnold embedded within the license file.
When your underlying Media and Entertainment Collection subscription terminates, Your subscription to the Arnold entitlement also will terminate.
If You wish to cancel an automatic renewal of your PlanGrid, BuildingConnected, TradeTapp, or Pype subscription, please contact Autodesk at ACSRenewals@autodesk.com no less than thirty (30) days prior to the expiration of the then-current Offering Term of Your subscription.
For PlanGrid and Autodesk Build, You may install and use the mobile applications on up to three (3) mobile devices owned or controlled by You.
For some Offerings such as PlanGrid and Autodesk Build, if Your subscription is purchased by a third party (for example Your employer or another third party who desires to make such Offering available to You via a service authorization), such third party is the owner and controller of the account. Such third party (i) may terminate the account or your access to the account at any time and for any or no reason, and (ii) will retain control of the customer content associated with such account.
In connection with Your use of an Offering, You may submit materials and information, including contact information, closeout information, bid information, financial information, and project information about You and Your current or potential commercial partners. All information or materials that You create, submit or upload to the Offering will constitute Your Content under the General Terms. You are responsible for promptly correcting any errors or inaccuracies in Your Content that is shared with others via the Offering. You acknowledge that by transmitting to the Offerings personal data that may constitute Your Content, such as profiles that You create, for yourself, your business, or for a third party (e.g., a current or potential business partner), you intend that Autodesk processes that personal data on Your behalf and for that personal data to be made available to other registered users of Offerings.
In addition to any rights granted in the General Terms, Autodesk may also perform certain data analytics or other analysis on Your Content, use the resulting data and insights for our internal purposes, and disclose insights derived from Your Content on an aggregate and anonymous basis to third parties or publicly. Autodesk will not disclose specifics about Your Content except to You as part of the Offerings at Your direction or upon Your consent.
Other users of these Offerings may submit similar materials and information, including information about You, and whenever these materials and information are shared with You via the Offerings, they will constitute Third-Party Materials/Services under the General Terms.
If You subscribe to or otherwise access RSMeans’ Construction Cost Database through an Offering, the RSMeans Terms apply.
For some Offerings such as Flame Premium, Flame, Flame Assist, Flare, Lustre, and Backdraft Conform (collectively, “Creative Finishing Tools”), You may install and access the Wiretap API on a computer, even if a copy of the Creative Finishing Tool is not installed on such computer, and use of such Wiretap API does not need to be solely in connection with Your use of the Creative Finishing Tools.
Autodesk download technology may use the Akamai NetSession Interface, which may utilize a limited amount of Your upload bandwidth and computer resources to connect You to a peered network and improve speed and reliability of web content delivery. The Akamai NetSession Interface is secure client-side networking technology that harnesses the power of Your computer to deliver software and media available on the Akamai network. Your Akamai NetSession Interface works collectively with other Akamai NetSession Interfaces, along with thousands of Akamai edge servers, and runs as a networking service utilizing a limited amount of Your computer’s available resources. For more information, see the Akamai NetSession Interface. By agreeing to these Terms and using the Autodesk download technology, You accept the Akamai License Agreement which governs the Akamai NetSession Interface.
Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in General Terms, Subscription Types or any other part of these Terms, the Flow Capture product offerings listed below are provided pursuant to the following offering framework and terms. Except as expressly modified by these Special Terms, the Autodesk Terms of Use remain in full force and effect with respect to Your Flow Capture subscriptions and other offerings.
Flow Capture per Production is offered on a Production Budget Tier per Production, per month*, basis and include HDR/Dolby Vision, unlimited Authorized Users, 2TB of storage and one (1) Room. Dailies also include access to Immediates.
*Monthly fees are based on an annual SKU, prorated for the desired number of months.
“Production” means a single feature-length motion picture or television series.
Production Budget Tiers are shown in the table below:
|
Production Budget Tiers**
|
<$5 million
|
>$5 million but <$10 million
|
>$10 million but <$20 million
|
>$20 million but <$40 million
|
>$40 million but <$60 million
|
>$60 million but <$80 million
|
>$80 million
**It is Your obligation to notify Autodesk of any increases to a Production Budget that will put that Production into a higher Budget Tier. Autodesk will charge You the applicable additional amounts due for the new Budget Tier.
Flow Capture Named User is offered on an annual single-user subscription basis and includes access to Dailies, HDR/Dolby Vision, Rooms, 3TB of storage at the account level and unlimited productions. Dailies also include access to Immediates. Flow Capture Add-Ons are available at an additional charge.
Immediates: Use of Immediates requires a license to Qtake which must be purchased by You directly from IN2CORE, a third party. Autodesk will have no obligation or other responsibilities of any kind with respect to Your Qtake license.
Rooms: Each Room has a 25 concurrent participant limit.
Flow Capture Add-Ons: The following offerings are available as add-ons for additional charge:
|
Add-On
|
Unit
|
Storage
|
2TB per month
|
Forensic Watermarking
|
10000 minutes per year
|
Flow Capture Production Success***
|
per month
|
Additional Room
|
per month
If you exceed the amount of Storage or Forensic Watermarking you’ve purchased, You are obligated to pay for any additional Units of these Add-ons used.
*** Flow Capture Production Success includes the following:
(i) Dedicated Flow Capture Production Success Manager who will:
(ii) Hybrid AWS S3 Bucket setup and support:
(iii) Customer branded sub-domain;
(iv) Customer domain, integration and maintenance;
(v) Your standardized security settings;
(vi) Admin-related capabilities such as company-wide reports, templates and folder permissions, and self-managed company-wide administration;
(vii) Ongoing training and support; and
(viii) Flow Capture support prioritization and escalation 24/7 for logged tickets in the Flow Capture system specified as “Urgent (I have a deadline, and this is blocking me).”
Access to Fusion Manage Enterprise is available to an unlimited number* of third-party Authorized Users, subject to the following limitations:
*Subject to reasonable technical limitations
Your use of Google Maps via an Offering is subject to the then-current Google Maps/Google Earth Additional Terms of Service and Google Privacy Policy.
The following terms govern Your hosted license rights for Maya Batch subscribers and 3ds Max Batch subscribers during the Offering Term of Your subscription.
If You have a Hosted Multi User subscription, You may install the specific release of the Offering designated in the applicable Offering Identification on the permitted number of computers (up to the limits imposed by the Autodesk License Manager tool, if any) and use such computers to execute Batch functionality from multiple computers over the Internet or other non-local network, on a networked basis, solely by Your personnel, solely for Your internal business needs to perform remote batch processing.
If You have a Hosted Single User subscription, You may install a single copy of the specific release of the Offering designated in the applicable Offering Identification on one (1) computer, on a stand-alone basis, and execute Batch functionality installed on one (1) additional computer over the Internet or other non-local network, on a networked basis, solely by Your personnel, solely for Your internal business needs to perform remote batch processing, provided that (i) such additional copy of the Offering is accessed solely by the same person as the primary copy; (ii) such person is You (if You are an individual) or Your employee; (iii) such person accesses the additional copy solely to perform work while away from that person’s usual work location and solely for Your internal business needs; and (iv) the primary and additional copies are not accessed at the same time.
For each Hosted Multi User license or Hosted Single User license you are entitled to install or access as part of Your Multi User subscription or Single User subscription, You and Your Authorized Users may execute Batch functionality on up to ten (10) concurrent computers. For purposes of illustration only:
These additional execution rights are cumulative, meaning that, if you have 5 Multi User licenses or 5 Single User licenses under subscription, you may execute Batch functionality on up to 50 networked computers concurrently. If You purchased a Token Flex license, You may execute Batch on an unlimited number of computers.
You agree to activate any available remote tracking mechanism, not disable any such remote tracking mechanism, and retain all records generated by such remote tracking mechanism.
You must follow the processes and policies (if any) set out from time to time by Autodesk for installation and access of Batch on a hosted basis.
Autodesk has no obligation to provide support for Your installation or access of Batch on a hosted basis.
“Batch” means any command line or headless (non-UI) operations provided to you as a supplemental functionality installed with your Maya or 3ds Max license, as applicable, which is intended to enable You to perform remote batch processing.
The following terms govern Your remote usage rights for Maya Batch for Multi User subscribers and Single User subscribers during the Offering Term of Your subscription.
You and Your Authorized Users may Install Maya on a server computer and access Maya Batch functionality on additional computers on a Remote Internal Basis, provided that the following conditions are met:
1. You may install Maya on a computer that is either owned or leased by You, and which is controlled by You either directly or through a direct network connection, and permit access to Maya Batch functionality from multiple computers, on a Remote Internal Basis, solely by Your personnel, solely for Your internal business needs to perform remote batch processing, only so long as the maximum number of concurrent Authorized Users does not exceed the permitted number or other limits imposed by the Autodesk License Manager tool (if any);
2. For each license of Maya You are entitled to install or access as part of Your Network License under Multi User subscription or Single User subscription, You and Your Authorized Users may Access the functionality of Maya Batch on up to ten (10) computers on a Remote Internal Basis. For purposes of illustration only:
3. You agree to activate any available remote tracking mechanism, not disable any such remote tracking mechanism and to retain all records generated by such remote tracking mechanism; and
4. You must follow the processes and policies (if any) set out from time to time by Autodesk for installation and access of Maya Batch on a Remote Internal Basis.
Autodesk has no obligation to provide Support for Your installation or access of Maya Batch on a Remote Internal Basis.
“Maya Batch” means any command line or headless (non-UI) operations provided to you as a supplemental functionality installed with your Maya license, which is intended to enable You to perform remote batch processing.
“Remote Internal Basis” means to install or access or allow the installation of, or access to, the applicable materials through a computing environment that includes a computer acting as a file server which allows the Software installed on such computer to be uploaded and Installed to, and operated, viewed or otherwise accessed from, other computers, through any type of connection (including over the Internet or other non-local network), provided that all computers are located on Your business premises. For the avoidance of doubt, this definition does not include any public cloud computing environments, or private/hybrid cloud computing environments where the computers used in such environments are not located on Your business premises.
If you have a subscription to Maya (either standalone or as part of the Media & Entertainment Collection), You may install and access Bifrost Extension for Maya in connection with Your use of Maya, in accordance with Section 8.3 (Autodesk APIs) of the General Terms.
If Your Offering is standalone Maya (whether Single User subscription or Multi User subscription), You will be entitled to use the Bifrost Engine for background processing on up to three (3) machines per Authorized User.
If Your Offering is Media and Entertainment Collection (whether Single User subscription or Multi User subscription), You will be entitled to use the Bifrost Engine for background processing on up to fifteen (15) machines per Authorized User.
Your access and use of services and content provided by Microsoft Bing Maps, a Third-Party Materials/Services, in connection with any Autodesk Offering is governed by the then-current Microsoft Bing Maps End User Terms of Use at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/maps/product/enduserterms
You will indemnify and hold harmless (and at Autodesk’s request, defend) Autodesk against any and all losses, liabilities, expenses (including reasonable attorneys’ fees) suffered or incurred by Autodesk by reason of any claim, suit or proceeding arising out of or relating to (i) any error or omission related to Your configuration of Your Offering; and (ii) any failure (or alleged failure) to comply with applicable laws (including, without limitation, privacy, data protection and employment laws) related to any personal data of Your Authorized Users included in any usage reports made available by Autodesk to You as part of any Offering or related Benefit, including within your account. For more information about available Offering Types and Benefits, see Offering Types and Benefits.