Terms of Use

The following terms govern Your hosted license rights for Maya Batch subscribers and 3ds Max Batch subscribers during the Offering Term of Your subscription.

If You have a Hosted Multi User subscription, You may install the specific release of the Offering designated in the applicable Offering Identification on the permitted number of computers (up to the limits imposed by the Autodesk License Manager tool, if any) and use such computers to execute Batch functionality from multiple computers over the Internet or other non-local network, on a networked basis, solely by Your personnel, solely for Your internal business needs to perform remote batch processing.

If You have a Hosted Single User subscription, You may install a single copy of the specific release of the Offering designated in the applicable Offering Identification on one (1) computer, on a stand-alone basis, and execute Batch functionality installed on one (1) additional computer over the Internet or other non-local network, on a networked basis, solely by Your personnel, solely for Your internal business needs to perform remote batch processing, provided that (i) such additional copy of the Offering is accessed solely by the same person as the primary copy; (ii) such person is You (if You are an individual) or Your employee; (iii) such person accesses the additional copy solely to perform work while away from that person’s usual work location and solely for Your internal business needs; and (iv) the primary and additional copies are not accessed at the same time.

For each Hosted Multi User license or Hosted Single User license you are entitled to install or access as part of Your Multi User subscription or Single User subscription, You and Your Authorized Users may execute Batch functionality on up to ten (10) concurrent computers. For purposes of illustration only:

10 Multi-User licenses of Maya or 3ds Max = 100 hosted license rights of Batch

10 Single-User licenses of Maya or 3ds Max = 100 hosted license rights of Batch

These additional execution rights are cumulative, meaning that, if you have 5 Multi User licenses or 5 Single User licenses under subscription, you may execute Batch functionality on up to 50 networked computers concurrently. If You purchased a Token Flex license, You may execute Batch on an unlimited number of computers.

You agree to activate any available remote tracking mechanism, not disable any such remote tracking mechanism, and retain all records generated by such remote tracking mechanism.

You must follow the processes and policies (if any) set out from time to time by Autodesk for installation and access of Batch on a hosted basis.

Autodesk has no obligation to provide support for Your installation or access of Batch on a hosted basis.

“Batch” means any command line or headless (non-UI) operations provided to you as a supplemental functionality installed with your Maya or 3ds Max license, as applicable, which is intended to enable You to perform remote batch processing.