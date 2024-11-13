BIM Collaborate Pro for Government features

Manage real-time, multidiscipline data using project-based workflows in one environment. Share and view statuses of packages across different project roles, leading to better connectivity, communication, and project transparency.
Secure shared access to design data
Easily review designs in a web browser. Administer teams, projects, and accounts in one place. Secure access to relevant data with automated control to keep teams focused by using robust access permissions.
Centralized issue tracking
Increase accountability and track and resolve issues from a single centralized list. Connect design, coordination, and construction throughout the project's lifetime to effectively collaborate and resolve tasks related to safety, constructability, quality, and more.
Project activity tracking
Use the timeline view to let design leads easily see dates and view the contents of shared design packages and data. Create and consume packages on multidisciplinary projects using one interface.
Revit Cloud Worksharing
Move worksharing to the cloud for faster, smoother Revit co-authoring. Use BIM data to improve downstream constructability. (video: 1:44 min.)