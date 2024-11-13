Autodesk Docs for Government Features

Project and document management

Document control 

Get the right information into the right hands with structured folders and robust permission tools.

Document approvals

Reduce manual effort by automating review of drawings, models, and documents before publishing and sharing.

Centralized issue tracking

Increase accountability by tracking and resolving issues from a single centralized list.

Extensive markup toolset

Communicate and collaborate with project teams using a full set of markup tools.

Transmittal creation and tracking 

Easily create and share transmittals with project teams, and track with a full audit trail. 

2D and 3D support

Give teams the right information with seamless uploading and viewing for 2D drawings and 3D models.