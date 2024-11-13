Autodesk Docs for Government is provided as a multi-tenant, government-only community cloud offering. Only the following companies or entities are eligible to purchase Autodesk Docs for Government:

United States Government

State Government

Local Government

Tribal Governments

U.S. Public Education

U.S. Government contractors

Federally Funded Research Development Centers (FFRDC)

Department of Homeland Security PPD-21 Critical Infrastructure entities.

Autodesk Docs for Government customers will need to certify their eligibility before they are able to purchase Autodesk Docs for Government. For more information on how to do this, please contact your Autodesk representative.