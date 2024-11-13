Autodesk Docs for Government

Cloud-based document management with the security you need  

What is Autodesk Docs for Government?

Autodesk Docs for Government provides cloud-based document management and a common data environment in the Autodesk for Government cloud platform. It enables teams to:

    • Share information in a FedRAMP® Moderate-authorized cloud environment

    • Control project access with approval workflows

    • Align team members and simplify project scheduling

    • Automate common workflows using Autodesk Platform Services for Government APIs

Autodesk Docs for Government overview video (1:57 min.) 

Why use Autodesk Docs for Government?

FedRAMP® Moderate authorization

Meet contractual requirements and data protection standards using a federally authorized platform.

File sharing and organization

Reliably track and securely deliver files to stakeholders.

Flexible cloud-based platform

Empower multidisciplinary teams to access centralized information anytime, anywhere.

What you can do with Autodesk Docs for Government

Cloud-based document management

Store, manage, and collaborate on design projects in a FedRAMP Moderate-authorized cloud environment.

Which product is right for you?

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Autodesk Docs for Government used for?

Autodesk Docs for Government is a FedRAMP® Moderate-authorized cloud-based common data environment that provides document management and control for the entire project team. With Autodesk Docs for Government, AEC teams can simplify collaboration and data management from design to construction and streamline document review and approval workflows.

Who uses Autodesk Docs for Government?

Autodesk Docs for Government is used across the project lifecycle by all members of a project team working on federal building projects, including architects, designers, engineers, contractors, sub-contractors, drafters, detailers, BIM and VDC managers, project managers, owners, fabricators, and more.   

Who is eligible to purchase Autodesk Docs for Government?

Autodesk Docs for Government is provided as a multi-tenant, government-only community cloud offering. Only the following companies or entities are eligible to purchase Autodesk Docs for Government:

  • United States Government
  • State Government
  • Local Government
  • Tribal Governments
  • U.S. Public Education
  • U.S. Government contractors
  • Federally Funded Research Development Centers (FFRDC)
  • Department of Homeland Security PPD-21 Critical Infrastructure entities.

Autodesk Docs for Government customers will need to certify their eligibility before they are able to purchase Autodesk Docs for Government. For more information on how to do this, please contact your Autodesk representative.

How does Autodesk Docs for Government compare to the commercial offering, Autodesk Docs?

Autodesk Docs for Government is a FedRAMP® Moderate-authorized product that has been developed with stronger cybersecurity controls. Autodesk Docs for Government does not have full feature parity with the commercial comparable offering Autodesk Docs. See detailed feature comparison to learn more.

How do I get access to Autodesk Platform Services for Government APIs?

Access to Autodesk Platform Services for Government APIs is complimentary with a subscription to Autodesk Docs for Government.

Can users share projects between Autodesk Docs for Government and the commercial offering, Autodesk Docs?

No, security requirements require Autodesk for Government to be a stand-alone cloud environment. Sharing data between commercial and authorized environments would violate these security requirements.

What level of Support is provided for Autodesk Docs for Government?

Standard Subscription Support will be provided for subscriptions to the Autodesk for Government offerings, as further described in the associated Special Terms. Please note that this level of Support may differ from the level of Support provided for your subscriptions to other Autodesk offerings or from the description of subscription benefits otherwise associated with your Autodesk plan.

 

Certain operational or procedural requirements or limitations may apply to the Autodesk for Government offerings. For more information, please refer to the Special Terms for the Autodesk of Government offerings, the Autodesk Knowledge Network article available here , and other operational guidance and procedures that Autodesk may provide from time to time.

 

Compare related products

Autodesk Docs for Government

Autodesk Docs for Government

BIM Collaborate Pro for Government

BIM Collaborate Pro for Government

Document management

complete
complete

Autodesk Platform Services APIs

limited
na

Design Collaboration

na
complete

Revit Cloud Worksharing

na
complete

Capabilities

Complete

Complete

Limited

Limited

N/A

N/A