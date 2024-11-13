How to buy
Autodesk Docs for Government provides cloud-based document management and a common data environment in the Autodesk for Government cloud platform. It enables teams to:
Share information in a FedRAMP® Moderate-authorized cloud environment
Control project access with approval workflows
Align team members and simplify project scheduling
Automate common workflows using Autodesk Platform Services for Government APIs
Meet contractual requirements and data protection standards using a federally authorized platform.
Reliably track and securely deliver files to stakeholders.
Empower multidisciplinary teams to access centralized information anytime, anywhere.
Store, manage, and collaborate on design projects in a FedRAMP Moderate-authorized cloud environment.
All the information you need to get the most out of Autodesk Docs for Government.
A FedRAMP® Moderate authorized cloud-based document management solution and common data environment.
A FedRAMP® Moderate authorized cloud-based design collaboration solution for complex and secure projects.
Autodesk Docs for Government is a FedRAMP® Moderate-authorized cloud-based common data environment that provides document management and control for the entire project team. With Autodesk Docs for Government, AEC teams can simplify collaboration and data management from design to construction and streamline document review and approval workflows.
Autodesk Docs for Government is used across the project lifecycle by all members of a project team working on federal building projects, including architects, designers, engineers, contractors, sub-contractors, drafters, detailers, BIM and VDC managers, project managers, owners, fabricators, and more.
Autodesk Docs for Government is provided as a multi-tenant, government-only community cloud offering. Only the following companies or entities are eligible to purchase Autodesk Docs for Government:
Autodesk Docs for Government customers will need to certify their eligibility before they are able to purchase Autodesk Docs for Government. For more information on how to do this, please contact your Autodesk representative.
Autodesk Docs for Government is a FedRAMP® Moderate-authorized product that has been developed with stronger cybersecurity controls. Autodesk Docs for Government does not have full feature parity with the commercial comparable offering Autodesk Docs. See detailed feature comparison to learn more.
Access to Autodesk Platform Services for Government APIs is complimentary with a subscription to Autodesk Docs for Government.
No, security requirements require Autodesk for Government to be a stand-alone cloud environment. Sharing data between commercial and authorized environments would violate these security requirements.
Standard Subscription Support will be provided for subscriptions to the Autodesk for Government offerings, as further described in the associated Special Terms. Please note that this level of Support may differ from the level of Support provided for your subscriptions to other Autodesk offerings or from the description of subscription benefits otherwise associated with your Autodesk plan.
Certain operational or procedural requirements or limitations may apply to the Autodesk for Government offerings. For more information, please refer to the Special Terms for the Autodesk of Government offerings, the Autodesk Knowledge Network article available here , and other operational guidance and procedures that Autodesk may provide from time to time.
