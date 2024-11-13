Autodesk Docs for Government vs Autodesk Docs

Compare the features of Autodesk Docs for Government and Autodesk Docs, and learn which software is the right solution for your design workflow.
Overview

FedRAMP®-authorized cloud-based document management and data management

 Cloud-based document management and data management
Supported Cloud Environments

Autodesk for Government

Autodesk Construction Cloud, BIM 360

Modules and Capabilities

BIM 360 Document Management Checkmark Checkmark
Autodesk Construction Cloud Docs Checkmark
Naming Standard Management Checkmark Checkmark
Compare 2D and 3D Designs Checkmark Checkmark
Templates Checkmark
Document Management Activity Log Checkmark Checkmark
Document Approvals and Version Control Checkmark Checkmark
Account Administration Checkmark Checkmark
Issue Management Checkmark Checkmark
Bridge Checkmark
Docs Office File Access Checkmark
Insights Checkmark
Desktop Connector Checkmark
Autodesk Platform Services APIs

Limited
Reviews Checkmark Checkmark
Transmittals Checkmark Checkmark
Reports Checkmark
BYOS

Only with other Autodesk for Government offerings

Checkmark

System requirements

Microsoft Windows Checkmark Checkmark
Apple macOS Checkmark Checkmark
Cloud Checkmark Checkmark