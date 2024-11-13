Autodesk Docs for Government vs BIM Collaborate Pro for Government

Compare the features of Autodesk Docs for Government and BIM Collaborate Pro for Government, and learn which software is the right solution for your design workflow.
Pricing

Overview

FedRAMP®-authorized cloud-based document management and data management

FedRAMP®-authorized cloud-based design collaboration and design management
Supported Cloud Environments

Autodesk for Government

Autodesk for Government

Modules and Capabilities

BIM 360 Document Management Checkmark Checkmark
Autodesk Construction Cloud Docs
Naming Standard Management Checkmark Checkmark
Templates
Document Management Activity Log Checkmark Checkmark
Document Approvals and Version Control Checkmark Checkmark
Account Administration Checkmark Checkmark
Issue Management Checkmark Checkmark
Docs Office File Access
Insights
Desktop Connector
Design Collaboration

Limited
Model Coordination
Autodesk Platform Services APIs

Limited
BYOS

Only with other Autodesk for Government offerings

Cloud Worksharing

Revit Cloud Worksharing Checkmark

Design Collaboration

Project Activity Tracking Checkmark
Packages Checkmark
Compare Changes Checkmark
Change Analysis
Spatial Alignment
Revit Issues Add-in
Correspondence
Meetings

System requirements

Microsoft Windows Checkmark Checkmark
Apple macOS Checkmark Checkmark
Cloud Checkmark Checkmark