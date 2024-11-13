Autodesk Docs for Government vs BIM Collaborate Pro for Government

How to buy
Compare the features of Autodesk Docs for Government and BIM Collaborate Pro for Government, and learn which software is the right solution for your design workflow.
FedRAMP®-authorized cloud-based document management and data management
FedRAMP®-authorized cloud-based design collaboration and design management
|Supported Cloud Environments
Autodesk for Government
|
|BIM 360 Document Management
|Autodesk Construction Cloud Docs
|Naming Standard Management
|Templates
|Document Management Activity Log
|Document Approvals and Version Control
|Account Administration
|Issue Management
|Docs Office File Access
|Insights
|Desktop Connector
|Design Collaboration
Limited
|Model Coordination
|Autodesk Platform Services APIs
Limited
|BYOS
Only with other Autodesk for Government offerings
|Revit Cloud Worksharing
|Project Activity Tracking
|Packages
|Compare Changes
|Change Analysis
|Spatial Alignment
|Revit Issues Add-in
|Correspondence
|Meetings
|Microsoft Windows
|Apple macOS
|Cloud