Autodesk facilitates how customers use technology to reimagine how they design and make things. We've partnered with other industry leaders who care deeply about the success of our users. Together, we are committed to the delivery of integrated solutions that help our customers be more successful businesses and better citizens of the world.
Our alliance partners are global businesses with great brands. They bring innovative competencies to their fields in AEC and product design & manufacturing. Our combined expertise can help you go beyond what you believed possible.
ARCHITECTURE, ENGINEERING, & CONSTRUCTION
Autodesk and Esri bring together the power of BIM and GIS to unlock innovations for public sector organizations, asset operators, and the AEC teams that support them.
Adding deep engineering knowledge to BIM-based workflows enables electrical engineers to play a leading role in designing more energy efficient buildings.
With Eptura, we enable facilities managers to more easily take advantage of critical design and engineering data for more effective building operations.
PRODUCT DESIGN & MANUFACTURING
Autodesk and Ansys connect product design and simulation technology, enabling customers advance the way they design and build products in new and innovative ways.
Together with Haas, we’re making the path between CAD/CAM and CNC machines more accessible, by providing an instant-on experience to minimize errors and wasted time on the shop floor.