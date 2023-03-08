Strategic Alliance Partners

Industry leaders committed to helping our customers meet their business outcomes.

Autodesk strategic alliances

Autodesk facilitates how customers use technology to reimagine how they design and make things. We've partnered with other industry leaders who care deeply about the success of our users. Together, we are committed to the delivery of integrated solutions that help our customers be more successful businesses and better citizens of the world.

Enhance your business outcomes

Our alliance partners are global businesses with great brands. They bring innovative competencies to their fields in AEC and product design & manufacturing. Our combined expertise can help you go beyond what you believed possible.

ARCHITECTURE, ENGINEERING, & CONSTRUCTION

Esri

Autodesk and Esri bring together the power of BIM and GIS to unlock innovations for public sector organizations, asset operators, and the AEC teams that support them.

ARCHITECTURE, ENGINEERING, & CONSTRUCTION

Schneider Electric

Adding deep engineering knowledge to BIM-based workflows enables electrical engineers to play a leading role in designing more energy efficient buildings.

ARCHITECTURE, ENGINEERING, & CONSTRUCTION

Eptura

With Eptura, we enable facilities managers to more easily take advantage of critical design and engineering data for more effective building operations.

PRODUCT DESIGN & MANUFACTURING

Ansys

Autodesk and Ansys connect product design and simulation technology, enabling customers advance the way they design and build products in new and innovative ways.

PRODUCT DESIGN & MANUFACTURING

Haas Automation

Together with Haas, we’re making the path between CAD/CAM and CNC machines more accessible, by providing an instant-on experience to minimize errors and wasted time on the shop floor.

