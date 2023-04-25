How to buy
Since 2019, Autodesk and Ansys have partnered to bring the power of simulation to product designers. Our strategic alliance helps create greater depth and breadth in an industry that needs to be able to design and make things differently. In this video, Autodesk CEO & President Andrew Anagnost and Ajei Gopal, CEO & President of Ansys, share their vision for this strategic alliance.
“Our strategic partnership with Autodesk allows us to bring simulation technology to more users. Connecting the art of design with the science of analysis enables our customers to advance the way they think about building products in new and innovative ways.”
- Ajei Gopal, CEO, Ansys
“Autodesk’s partnership with Ansys pairs our leadership in mid-market design and manufacturing with Ansys’s powerful simulation tools. Bridging design-to-make workflows and performance-driven insights enables engineers to more quickly design and manufacture better-performing, more sustainable products.”
- Andrew Anagnost, President and CEO, Autodesk
Our strategic alliance delivers new integrated workflows that enable engineers to speed product innovation and manufacturing. The latest integration, Fusion 360 Signal Integrity Extension, powered by Ansys, unlocks additional PCB/electronics signal integrity tools and capabilities inside Fusion 360, allowing you to run electromagnetic analysis on critical signals within your PCB.
In this video, Srinath Jonnalagadda, VP of Design & Manufacturing Industry Strategy at Autodesk and Steve Pytel, VP of Product Management at Ansys, introduce the Signal Integrity Extension and share their thoughts on what our strategic alliance means to product designers.