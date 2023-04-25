Our strategic alliance delivers new integrated workflows that enable engineers to speed product innovation and manufacturing. The latest integration, Fusion 360 Signal Integrity Extension, powered by Ansys, unlocks additional PCB/electronics signal integrity tools and capabilities inside Fusion 360, allowing you to run electromagnetic analysis on critical signals within your PCB.

In this video, Srinath Jonnalagadda, VP of Design & Manufacturing Industry Strategy at Autodesk and Steve Pytel, VP of Product Management at Ansys, introduce the Signal Integrity Extension and share their thoughts on what our strategic alliance means to product designers.