“Combining design, operational and performance data and workflows in a single platform to improve the comfort, safety and efficiency of building assets has never been more important. The strategic investment from Autodesk allows us to deliver the solutions organizations need to meet this demand.”
Nick Stefanidakis, Head of Strategic Alliances, Eptura
This trailer highlights how our strategic alliance can help facility managers conduct building operations and maintenance smoothly and efficiently, ensuring they provide productive, safe, and secure workspaces for their occupants.
Listen in on the full conversation between Susan Clarke and Nick Stefanidakis to learn how our alliance is bringing Archibus and Revit together to integrate data that can provide portfolio asset and workplace management information in a single view, allowing faster and more informed decision making that can lead to operational efficiencies and improved workspace management.
Discover how the integration of building information models, digital twins, and facility workflows are transforming building operations. Enabling more streamlined facility management throughout a building’s operations life cycle.
See how Autodesk Revit interoperates with Archibus from Eptura to streamline the connection between critical design and engineering data with building operation.
Fragmented data and disconnected systems cause major challenges to building owners in the operations of facilities. In this video, Bob Bray, VP & GM, Autodesk Tandem shares now the strategic alliance between Autodesk and Eptura streamlines design, space, and asset management workflows, enabling facility managers to improve operational efficiency and building performance.
Combine design data and operations workflows to reduce facility maintenance costs, minimize maintenance backlogs, and reduce unplanned downtime.
Improve occupant services and engagement, deliver safer, more secure environments, and optimize workspace utilization.
Gain greater visibility into the carbon usage of your facilities. Enhance tracking and fine-tuning of energy reduction projects while more effectively benchmarking your portfolio of assets.
"Archibus and Autodesk's BIM-related products have been at the center of our strategy to bring the project model and asset operations together. The investment Autodesk is making in Eptura will fully bring BIM to building operations, which is so important to the digital transformation of building operations and the future of the built world."
Takaaki Miyauchi, Senior Manager, Construction Digital Promotion Department, Daiwa House
Globally, about 40% of energy-related carbon emissions come from a combination of building operational emissions and carbon released from materials production and building construction. At the same time, the Covid pandemic has altered the usage patterns for many facilities, causing organizations to rethink how they plan and manage workspace occupancy. More significantly, it has drawn attention to the importance of health and safety for its occupants. Autodesk and Eptura have formed an alliance to help building owners and operators address these challenges by making it easier to bring buildings design and asset information together with facility and workspace management systems, giving facility managers more accurate and relevant access to data they need to make better decisions.
IWMS (Integrated Workplace Management Systems) software is a next generation solution in facilities management providing advanced support in real estate, space and workplace management, maintenance planning and control, and sustainability management. Learn more about IWMS.
Over 95% of data generated during design and construction is lost or underutilized. This data could be useful for building owners and operators for facility maintenance and management. And replicating these asset databases consumes unneeded resources. As building portfolios becomes more sophisticated, facility managers will need to rely on data more heavily. To address this growing concern, Autodesk and Eptura aim to deliver solutions for the entire lifecycle management of a building. Facility managers can use this data to make informed decisions about everything from maintenance and operations, enhanced cleaning and hygiene protocols, improved security, to space utilization and energy consumption.
Digital Twins can help building owners and facility managers with their aggressive environmental goals by identifying areas of waste energy, how to improve them, and where they are occurring, while also providing operational data such as testing and balancing reports or operations and maintenance manuals to speed up the process of troubleshooting issues [Requires technical overview]
Archibus is an IWMS (integrated workplace management system) software providing support holistically in space planning management, building operations and management, sustainability and risk management, and workplace services. Revit and Archibus integrate data to provide a single view, portfolio asset and workplace management information enabling faster, more informed decision making that leads to operational efficiency across buildings and facilities. This can allow for better cost management by minimizing on demand maintenance and unplanned downtime, improved occupancy comfort and safety through workplace utilization and services, and a reduced carbon footprint with effective monitoring of power usage.