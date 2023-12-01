Own your digital water journey

Mitigate negative environmental and community effects with resilient, future-ready water, stormwater, and wastewater infrastructure.

Workers wearing safety gear overlooking water rushing over a dam

Solve your most critical water challenges

For water infrastructure owners, asset management and data analysis are top priorities. Autodesk offers hydraulic modeling and digital twin solutions that address the entire water lifecycle, including design, planning, operations, and maintenance of water systems. These integrated tools enable utilities to make informed decisions, reduce environmental impact, and enhance safety and resilience. Explore collaborative desktop and cloud capabilities for increased efficiency and simplicity.

Solutions for water infrastructure owners
Water professionals collaborating on a tablet

Maximize resources with digital project delivery

Connect people, data, and processes across the project lifecycle in a cloud-based, common data environment. Expand beyond the office; work together anytime, anywhere. With transparent workflows, you can reduce distractions and errors, and increase capacity. And with a centralized source of truth, you can eliminate siloes, improve access to data, generate insights, and enjoy complete oversight.

Water professionals looking at a hydraulic model on a tablet

Gain a deep understanding of your water network performance

Use powerful hydraulic modeling software to simulate and analyze the behavior of water, stormwater, and wastewater networks with precision and accuracy. Combine the output of these simulations with real-time sensor and field data to create an operational digital twin to optimize the performance of your systems.

Two utility workers looking over a computer

Make the right asset decisions at the right time

Improve operational, maintenance, and capital effectiveness using digital tools to monitor and prioritize replacements and repairs of various assets within a water system, increasing sustainability and community resilience by reducing downtime and prolonging the lifespan of water assets.

Meeting with two water professionals using a laptop

Simplify complexity with water utility digital twins

Integrate data, models, and operational analytics to make informed decisions around the performance of your water network and plants. Streamline operational and compliance challenges at scale through the use of cloud-based water analytics and monitoring software. With digital twins, you can satisfy regulatory requirements, gain real-time monitoring, reduce costs, and optimize operations.

Benefits of digital water management

Boost forecast accuracy

Predict the behavior of water in natural and engineered systems. Scientific models yield results with high degrees of accuracy for informed decision-making.

Manage project complexity

With collaborative desktop and cloud capabilities, work can happen simultaneously. Reduce time spent on modeling, file share, and data transfer.

Decrease asset failure

Enjoy increased asset life expectancy and reduced asset failure​. Protect the environment and community with resilient water, stormwater, and wastewater infrastructure.

Optimize resilience

Ensure that water is clean, and that stormwater and wastewater infrastructure can stand the test of time against the effects of climate change.

See how others are achieving smart water management

Autodesk products for water utilities

Autodesk Docs

Manage project information in a cloud-based, common data environment.

InfoWorks ICM

Model complex hydraulic and hydrologic network elements quickly, accurately and collaboratively.

InfoWorks WS Pro

Comprehensive and collaborative water distribution analysis and modelling

INFO360 ASSET

Deliver actionable asset condition and risk planning in the cloud

INFO360 INSIGHT

Real-time operational performance analytics, modelling and alerting tools in the cloud

Info360 Plant

Info360 Plant: Operational intelligence for water and wastewater treatment plants

Natural green stormwater catchment with water flowing between plants and trees

Building a sustainable future

This e-book describes the challenges and opportunities in stormwater and wastewater management, including the effects of increased rainfall and population growth and the technologies that are reshaping the future.

Explore the latest insights for water infrastructure owners

Interior view of a modern wastewater treatment plant

ARTICLE

Water infrastructure for the industrial economy

The manufacturing economy in the United States relies on failing infrastructure and leaky pipes. Learn how water infrastructure upgrades can help.

 

Aerial view of wastewater treatment plant

ARTICLE

Digital technology builds water resilience

Water utilities should embrace Building Information Modeling (BIM) and cloud technology to maintain resilience in extreme weather.

 

Rendering of below-grade water utilities collecting stormwater, pumping clean water, and moving wastewater to treatment plants

ARTICLE

Water management turns to a digital future

By embracing advanced digital tools, water management entities can better conserve the critical resource while pushing the industry forward.

 

Aerial photo of purification tanks of a modern wastewater treatment plant

VIDEO

Data-driven water treatment plant project

With cloud technology and data-driven decision-making, Arcadis delivered a water treatment plant infrastructure expansion and modernization project.

 

BLOG

Water Solutions for every stage of the lifecycle

Autodesk’s vision for water infrastructure owners is simple: provide full lifecycle management solutions for resilient and sustainable water systems from cloud to sea.

E-BOOK

Sustainable technology to address water scarcity

Sustainable water technology plays an important role in the effort to address water scarcity and improve the water supply system around the world.

 

Water professionals looking at a tablet

E-BOOK

Maximize the value of water asset inspections

Discover how to get the most value out of your water and wastewater asset inspections by keeping inspection data organized and easily accessible.

 

Interior view of pipes and valves at a water treatment facility

BLOG

How to better detect and reduce leaks

For water utilities, water distribution modeling and asset management solutions help find and reduce leakage, pipe breaks, and more.

 

Other industry solutions for owners

Solutions for rail owners

Autodesk solutions help railway owners make progress and lay the tracks to a digital future.

 

Solutions for road and highway owners

Discover how Autodesk supports owners in the road and highway industry.

 

Let's talk water management

Contact us to learn how Autodesk can help you deliver resilient water, stormwater, and wastewater infrastructure.